The prices of grains closed with ups and downs on the Rosario Stock Exchange (BCR), in a day in which corn had a marked improvement in its price, while soybeans fell, contrary to what happened in the market of Chicago

In the case of oilseed for fixations, the offer reached US $ 338 per ton, US $ 2 below the best offers of the wheel yesterday, while in pesos the offer was $ 32,000.

For soybeans with delivery in July, US $ 338 was offered; August and September, US $ 340; and October and November, US $ 342.

Regarding soybeans for the 2021/22 campaign, US $ 310 per ton was openly offered.

For corn with available delivery, the negotiations closed US $ 5 above yesterday to US $ 205 per ton, while the contractual delivery was agreed at US $ 210 per ton, the same price for delivery in July.

The discharge in August and September closed at US $ 215 a ton.

Regarding the 2021/22 campaign, the purchase offer for the cereal with delivery between March and May presented an increase of US $ 5 to US $ 190; June, US $ 180; and July, US $ 170.

For wheat with delivery between July and August, the best offers were at US $ 215 per ton.

On the other hand, the wheat offers for the new season remained at US $ 210 per ton for the positions of November and December 2021, and January 2022, while February was traded at US $ 212.

For sunflower, US $ 430 per ton was offered openly.

In addition, the offers to purchase the oilseed with delivery between December and January presented a reduction of US $ 20 to settle at US $ 330.