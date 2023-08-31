The governor of the Bryansk region in southern Russia said that units responsible for countering aircraft shot down two Ukrainian drones, on Wednesday, over the region, adding that there were no reports of injuries or damage.

“The Russian Defense Ministry’s anti-aircraft forces thwarted the attack,” Alexander Bomaz, the region’s governor, wrote on Telegram.

“Two drones were shot down over the Bryansk region. There were no injuries or damages.”

Ukrainian drones attacked targets in at least six regions deep in Russia on Wednesday, including an airport where military transport planes were destroyed, in one of the broadest attacks in Kiev. Russian officials announced attacks on targets in the regions of Pskov, Bryansk, Kaluga, Orlov, Ryazan and Moscow.

A huge fire broke out at a military airport in the northern Pskov region, more than 600 km from Ukraine. Russia’s Tass news agency reported damage to at least four Il-76 giant transport planes, and two of them “on fire”.