Using the kiss & ride at Schiphol may cost money.

The train to Schiphol is fast and works well. But not everyone comes from a (large) city to the largest airport in the Netherlands. Dropping someone off by car at Schiphol via kiss & ride is often a more comfortable and easier alternative.

Kiss & ride: 5 euros

You take the Schiphol exit, head towards departures 1, 2 or 3. Stop the car, the passenger leaves the car and within a few minutes you are on your way again. So squeaky clean. Yes, they say at Schiphol. But we don’t make any money from that! Picking someone up and parking at P1 already costs more than 1 euro per 10 minutes. Such practices are on the table for the kiss & ride at Schiphol. Dropping someone off would be according to the plan 5 Euro going to cost.

According to Schiphol, it has nothing to do with a simple one cash grab. No, it has to do with the environment, really! Schiphol received a new nature permit this week, which states that the airport must cooperate in a reduction of at least 11,500 traffic movements per day. In short, there should be fewer cars around the airport. Fewer cars to Schiphol, so that the airport can fly more. Honest, isn’t it?

How do you weather your cars? By making it more unattractive for motorists to drive to the airport. Hence the paid kiss & ride at Schiphol. Because that is indeed a serious plan on the table. By charging a fee for dropping a person off, fewer cars will come to the airport to do so. There could be a more favorable rate for electric cars, because they are emission-free while driving.

Schiphol is now allowed to process 76,713 fossil car journeys per day. Measures, including a paid kiss & ride, would reduce the number of fossil car journeys by 26,257 per day.

Nitrogen

The S-word is the most important factor here. Companies, including Schiphol, are not allowed to emit nitrogen indefinitely to their heart’s content. There are certain restrictions. Smart calculators make an analysis for companies and then you get these kinds of plans. Less traffic movements around the airport means less nitrogen. Schiphol then uses the space released for emissions to carry out additional flights.

The airport is already doing everything it can to make this possible. For example, Schiphol bought nine farms in the area last year. This allowed the airport to drop more nitrogen into the Natura 2000 areas, according to RTL News.

Zero emission zone Schiphol Center

In addition to a paid Kiss & Ride at Schiphol, there are also other plans to make things greener. Such as a zero-emission zone at Schiphol Center. This only applies to taxis, rental cars, and traffic around the terminal logistics. Whether this can all be made emission-free. Whether this is feasible is another matter. Car rental companies would then have to electrify the entire fleet, while there are plenty of people who simply want to pick up a petrol or diesel car at the airport from a rental company.

In short, Schiphol has to get to work if they want to be able to operate those extra flights. Measures must be taken to the left or to the right. And so a paid Kiss & Ride at Schiphol is back on the table. Again, because something like this was already threatening in 2018.

Photo: big combo at Schiphol, via jordyboy on Autoblog Spots

This article Dropping someone off at Schiphol will cost you money?! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Dropping #Schiphol #cost #money