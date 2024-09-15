The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that a worker against whom a “complaint of absence from work” has been filed is entitled to have his status settled and the complaint filed against him dropped, through three procedures, one of which the worker can benefit from according to the settlement status, whether the worker holds a valid or expired work permit.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security issued a decision to grant a grace period for violators of the residency system to settle their status, starting from the first of September, for a period of two months, while exempting them from the financial fines due on them in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Law on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners.

In detail, a guide on the “Grant for Settling the Status of Violators” recently issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, has specified a number of procedures for settling the status of violators of residency, including workers whose residency has expired and who have work permits issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the category of establishments or support workers, and against whom “complaints of absence from work” have been filed. According to the guide, a copy of which was obtained by “Emirates Today”, the deadline for settling the status of violators aims to provide a flexible legal environment that contributes to enhancing security and social and economic stability, promoting the values ​​of respect for the law, tolerance, compassion and social cohesion, highlighting the civilized face and enhancing the human identity of the UAE. It also aims to support violators and help them correct their status through flexible and facilitated procedures, as well as enabling violators to obtain their rights and exit safely or live and work in the country.

The guide, titled “Towards a Safe Society: A Guide to the Period for Settling the Status of Violators,” explained that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is responsible for providing a number of key services to workers wishing to benefit from the period for settling their status, including: “issuing work permits, renewing work permits, canceling work permits, and filing a complaint of absence from work.” It pointed out that these services are provided through four service channels: “the Ministry’s official website, the Ministry’s application on smartphones, business services offices, and offices for recruiting domestic workers.”

The guide stated that a worker who holds a work permit and has a complaint filed against him for being absent from work can settle his situation and drop the complaint filed against him through one of three procedures. The first: If the current employer wishes to restore the contractual relationship with the worker (who is the subject of the complaint of being absent from work and holds an expired work permit), the employer must apply for the “Renew Work Permit” service through the channels of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in accordance with the procedures, provided that the contractual relationship continues without the need to apply for the service of canceling a complaint for being absent from work.

The guide stated that the second procedure is related to the employer’s desire to return a worker who holds a valid work permit and against whom a work absence complaint has been filed. In this case, the employer must apply for the “Cancel Work Absence Complaint” service, while the last procedure is used if the violating worker wishes to join a new employer. The new employer can apply for the service of issuing a new work permit from the ministry or the authority, depending on the establishment’s affiliation. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation allows employers to benefit from the “Register Work Absence Complaint” service electronically, in the event that one of the employees of his company is absent from work for a period exceeding seven days without notifying him or without the company knowing his whereabouts or the ability to communicate with him within the mentioned period. The ministry has identified nine steps to benefit from the “electronic” work absence complaint registration service, starting with logging in to the ministry’s website, then selecting the “Work Absence Complaint” service from the list of disputes, followed by entering the establishment number, then entering the card number and the unified number (if any) and selecting the worker.

The nine steps included “choosing the electronic signature method, then completing the employee’s data, followed by entering the residency number information, then filling in the required data in the applicant section, and finally, reviewing the application and choosing payment to complete the transaction.”

• 9 steps to benefit from the service of registering a complaint about being absent from work “electronically”.