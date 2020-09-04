This time it was in Nantes. But for a year and a half, it has also taken place in the courtrooms of the correctional courts of Lyon, Paris or Rennes… And it will happen again 15 times by the end of the year with the same facts reproached: theft in assembly and refusal of DNA sampling. On September 3, Laurine Guyard, her mother, Véronique, and Gaëtan Jaguelin appeared before the magistrates of Nantes.

They are accused of having “stolen in a meeting” the portrait of the President of the Republic at the town hall of Ancenis (Loire Atlantique), March 16, 2019. They recognize everything. “There were about ten of us. We even claimed it openly in the press and in front of the town hall, ”explains Laurine Guyard.

The “Unhook Macron” campaign began a month earlier, in February 2019, by activists from the ANV-COP21, (non-violent action, COP21), an association created in 2015, on the eve of the Paris conference on climate, and which made civil disobedience its political tool. While 2 million citizens have signed the petition for “The Affair of the Century”, which seeks to sue the state for its inaction in the fight against global warming, the government says it will not change its policy. path. “We told ourselves at the time that it was no longer possible to close our eyes at this point. Our actions are a way of showing the void, the total absence of climate policy, ”continues the 22-year-old student.

Since then, the lights are still more red for the climate, but the government is stubbornly in its direction. The recovery plan, announced on September 3, may well allocate 30 billion to the “ecological transition”, the government is also announcing its support for the reduction of production taxes without conditions, the construction of new road infrastructure … Latest example, BPI France, to whom the government has allocated 2.5 billion euros to become the “climate bank”, is preparing to support Total for a giant gas project in the Russian Arctic.

The AN-COP21 activists are being prosecuted: 126 people have been taken into custody, and 80 have been prosecuted since the start of the campaign. For this 17th trial of “dropouts”, their lawyer pleaded for the climate “state of necessity”. The notion has existed in the penal code since the 1950s, explains Michel Danti-Juan, professor emeritus at the University of Poitiers and former director of the Institute of Criminal Sciences, on the Dalloz actu website. “It is a cause of exemption from penal responsibility for the person, who, faced with a current or imminent danger which threatens himself, others or property, performs an act necessary for the protection of the person or property”. Here, the climate.

Before the magistrates, the lawyer also pointed out the “disproportion between the facts and the actions pursued”. “5 days after the dropout, 12 gendarmes and armed police arrived at my mother and Gaëtan for a search … Sometimes in the context of domestic violence, searches take place 6 months after the complaint. In our case, our faces were uncovered, the police and gendarmes had our names, there was no intention to flee, ”Laurine is still surprised. However, custody will ensue for the two co-accused. Laurine, in study in another city, will escape it and will be summoned later in free hearing – a procedure more appropriate to the alleged facts.

For them there is very clearly a desire to “discourage any opposition from expressing themselves, and to gag activists”, continues Laurine. The prosecutor requested 500 euros for theft in a meeting and 300 euros for refusal of DNA sampling, the deliberation will be delivered on September 17. Others will still be tried in Auch, on October 13, and still others in Strasbourg on October 22, and again in Paris, on appeal, the same day … In total, 126 people were placed in police custody, and 80 have been sued since the start of the campaign. All, of course, were not condemned. In Lyon, a year ago, the judge released the two activists by evoking the failings of France and the “necessary” reaction of citizens. “Faced with the lack of respect by the State of objectives that may be perceived as minimal in a vital area, the mode of expression of citizens in a democratic country cannot be reduced during the elections but must invent other forms of participation », He said in his judgment