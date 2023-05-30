Since the arrival of the calls ICTs (Technology of the information and communication), the idea of ​​a technological educationwhich would facilitate the school inclusion and adaptation. In order to achieve this end, our Educational System has been the object in recent years of educational reforms and innovations to incorporate and take advantage of the benefits of ICTs; However, in practice what we have seen is that these reforms, like dogmatic postulates, have been configured as cooking recipes, which has made it difficult to materialize the projected scope. And this is clearly understandable if we consider the deficiencies that exist and that have been dragging on for decades in the educational establishmentsfrom basic needs such as electricity, drinking water, sewer system and air-conditioninguntil the technological equipment and the satellite connectivity that is required to implement all those innovative pedagogical strategies that are required of the teacher.

In counterpart, these technological limitations that persist in the schools, are somehow compensated but at the individual level, where on their own, a high percentage of students interact digitally in a virtual world at their free will and without any restriction. This has forced the teacher to be extremely creative and adapt to the classroom reality, everything that the “experts” in educational policies They usually design for a utopian or ideal scenario, one where the schools suffer from nothing and the technology it is always available, updated and within the reach of the school community.

But leaving aside (for the moment) the accusations and the constant demand to allocate more support to schools. My intention for now is to reflect on the submission and technological alienation in which our live children and youthand how this contributes to raising school dropout rates, particularly at the upper secondary or high school level, which has always been the bottleneck on the educational ladder.

Just last week, the Undersecretary of Higher Secondary Education of the SEPyCdr. Rodrigo Lopez Zavalaagain attracted the public opinion the delicate situation that exists in Sinaloa, regarding school desertion in the high school and high school levels. The state official pointed out that this phenomenon reaches a rate of 14.5% in our entity, while in the university it is 17.7%. And to complement these figures, he said that just a little more than half of the youngsters of age to study a career they do, and of these only 30% manage to graduate. This serious problem, whose attention cannot be delayed, is of course not a fortuitous situation, and being where we are today is the result of the simulation and reluctance with which past administrations addressed the issue. Proof of this is that now our entity is even above the national average, where the school dropout in high school in the 2021-2022 cycle it was 9.2%.

Regarding the causes of school dropout, which have been analyzed over and over again, they mainly highlight the economic situationthe problems in the family environmentthe edges that surround the phenomenon of violencethe expansion of the addictions and the Pregnancies at an early age. However, today as an element that came to crown all these factors, there is the growing problem that the dark side of technology and social media.

And it is that he excessive use of social mediahas generated the appearance of serious negative consequences for the teenagers, especially for the segment between 12 and 16 years of age. This has caused not only a poor school performancebut also a marking social distancing because of that virtual world in which they live, where the sense of belonging and acceptance It basically depends on how many followers they have or the number of likes that reach their publications. For all these reasons, the lack of limits, control and supervision in the use of electronics devices and of interaction in social networks, in addition to contributing to that dismissive attitude with which young people devalue education, it is potentiating severe depressive pictures at a very early age, which is causing not only absences in schools, but much more serious still, the loss of many lives that are just beginning And proof of the latter is the fact that the suicide it’s already the fourth cause of death in our children and youth (INEGI 2023).

