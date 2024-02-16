Volume of water reaching the plants is below historical averages for the rainy season, according to the ONS; demand is on the rise

O ONS (National Electric System Operator) released a bulletin this Friday (16.Feb.2024) revising downwards the volume projections of hydroelectric plants that produce energy for the SIN (National Interconnected System). The entity's data and rainfall forecasts raise an alert in the electricity sector for 2024.

The operator had already been drawing attention in recent weeks to reservoir levels, considered low for the rainy season. The main systems are expected to end February with water levels close to 60%, below historical averages. Here's the complete of the report (PDF – 1 MB).

In early 2023, hydropower levels were close to 90%. This year, by the end of the rainy season, in April, ONS projections are that the reservoir inflow will reach 50%.

For the end of February, projections of the volume of water reaching the plants, the so-called ENA (Affluent Natural Energy), were revised downwards in all regions. In the Southeast/Central-West subsystem, the estimate fell from 64% to 61% compared to the historical average. In the Northeast, the projection from 70% went to 61% and in the South from 82% to 75%.

If confirmed, the February volume in the Southeast/Central-West subsystem, which is the main one in the country, will be the 7th lowest since 1930. The fear is that the scenario will worsen and lead to more critical indices during the dry period.

DEMAND

As if the impact on supply was not enough, the situation is even more delicate due to the increase in energy consumption in Brazil. ONS projections continue to point to an acceleration in demand in the SIN. In February, the estimated increase is 6.7% compared to the same month in 2023.

To meet the demand, the ONS has activated thermal plants, which serve mainly in the afternoon and early evening, considered peak consumption. It has also imported energy from Argentina and Uruguay.

These mechanisms can be expanded if the situation worsens to guarantee supply, which tends to result in an increase in the electricity bill.

Even without a new heat wave in 2024, energy consumption has already surpassed the historic mark of 100,000 megawatts this year. This index was reached for the first time in November 2023 and was then repeated in December at the peak of hot temperatures.