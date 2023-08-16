Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2023 – 4:02 pm

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Tuesday, the 15th, that the sharp drop in federal revenue – already warned by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad – is related to the loss of pace in the economy, but is also related to structural changes in consumption after the covid-19 pandemic.

“The exit from consumption of goods to services after the pandemic has an effect on revenue. One of the distortions of the current taxation system is that the charge is more concentrated on goods than on services”, said Campos Neto, at an event at the headquarters of the Frente Parlamentar do Empreendedorismo (FPE),

Questioned by parliamentarians, Campos Neto argued that the BC has no preference for keeping interest rates high, so much so that it reduced the Selic to the historic floor of 2.00% per year at the height of the pandemic. “(The high Selic) is a bitter medicine, but now we have opened a space for reduction built by everyone: Congress, government and BC. For this drop in interest rates to last longer and be more stable, it is necessary to address the tax authorities”, he added.

Once again, he supported the collection measures proposed by Haddad to zero out the government’s primary deficit in 2024. “Nobody wants to have more taxes, but we need to balance the accounts,” he said. At the same time, he denied any intention of taxing Pix, “BC has no plans to charge Pix, but it does not rule the entire government”, he reiterated.

Finally, Campos Neto repeated the assessment that the increase in earmarked credit reduces the power of monetary policy, demanding a higher level of Selic. “The BNDES must be where the market is not, but too much directed credit clogs the monetary policy transmission channel”, he concluded.