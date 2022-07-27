“There are places where a strong gang predominates and there are no clashes between groups and for that reason there are no homicides. Shall I explain them further? Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

The rise in homicides has stopped. The figures have not only stabilized, but there is a slight decrease. Data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System already suggested it, but now it is ratified by INEGI. The numbers are different, because the Secretariat records investigation folders and the INEGI records death certificates from forensic medical services, but the trend is the same.

In 2021, according to the INEGI, 35,625 intentional homicides were registered in our country. It is a drop of 3.1 percent over the 36,773 in 2020 and 2.9 percent over the 36,685 in 2018, the last year of Enrique Peña Nieto. AMLO received the data from INEGI yesterday with satisfaction: “It’s good news. The results are already beginning to be seen,” he declared, proud of his strategy.

Intentional homicide is only one of many crimes and does not reflect the breadth of criminal actions, but it is an important indicator because it has a low black figure. When a body with signs of homicide is found, an investigation is opened automatically and the information is recorded on the death certificate. Other crimes, on the other hand, require a complaint, but people prefer not to file a complaint because they despair at the slowness and inefficiency of public prosecutors.

Despite the stabilization in the national figures, some states are experiencing real explosions of violence. Zacatecas, which had 773 homicides in 2018, reached 1,776 in 2021; Guanajuato went from 3,517 to 4,333, Michoacán from 2,076 to 2,691. In contrast, in Mexico City the number of homicides fell from 1,469 to 1,071. It is notable that while Zacatecas suffered this sharp increase, neighboring Aguascalientes went from 82 to 101. Why do two neighboring states record such different figures? It is necessary to study it, but it is not that more hugs are distributed in Aguascalientes.

The real picture is given by the figures weighted by population. The country registered 29 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants from 2017 to 2020, but the number dropped to 28 in 2021. The average, however, hides huge differences between states. In 2021 Zacatecas had 101 homicides per 100 thousand people, Baja California 86 and Colima 82. These are figures much higher than those of the most violent countries in the world, such as El Salvador, with 37.2 in 2019; Venezuela, with 36.7 in 2018; Honduras, with 36.3 in 2020; and South Africa, with 33.5 in 2020. In Yucatan, on the other hand, there are only 2 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, in Coahuila 5 and in Aguascalientes, yes, the neighbor of Zacatecas, 7.

The majority of homicides are carried out with firearms: 24,307 in 2021. Fatal assaults with sharp weapons were 3,608. Of the victims, 31,199 were men and 3,991 women.

It is difficult to know what the reasons have been for the slight decrease in homicides. The president is very sure that they have been his policies: “We are already facing this crime that does so much damage,” he said yesterday. Perhaps it is the hugs, but it is more likely that some places are already dominated by certain strong gangs, as the president has suggested, which reduces clashes with rivals. The decline, however, may be temporary. Peña Nieto also boasted of the drop in homicides from 2011 to 2014, but he could not avoid the strong rebound from 2015 to 2018. The truth is that so far we have seen more political statements than realistic explanations about the ups and downs in homicides .

Amaury. It is increasingly clear that the mornings, more than press conferences, are an informative magazine. Yesterday Amaury Pérez, the Cuban interpreter, enlivened the show to ratify the closeness of the president with the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel.