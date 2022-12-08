Guanajuato.- The easy loanswithout endorsement or credit history, obviously they are a trap to hook Guanajuatenses into loans “drop by drop”a new form of extortion that besieges the people of Guanajuato.

Before accepting a loan of this type, think that they are not lenders or usurers who offer it, but extortionists who endanger your life and that of your family.

The risk of accepting this type of credit that people of Colombian origin generally offer insistently is not simply the high interest rates that they charge, up to 40%, but the aggressive and even violent way they use to collect them.

Even once the debt is paid off, the same people force the debtors to take out a new loan, under pain of causing harm to them or their families.

After they give you the money you need, you usually have 20 to 30 days to repay the amount plus interest ranging from 10% to 40%.

The collectors will come on the agreed day to collect and, if they do not do so, they can threaten and even attack the victims.

This practice is becoming more common in the state and is even legal in many countries. However, his constant appearance in Guanajuato begins to worry the authorities.

‘Drop by drop’ loans are also known as ‘express loans’ or ‘borrower’ and are common in people who practice usury, robbery, money laundering and assaults.

The latter even becomes more and more common in the face of threats due to non-payment.

This type of extortion has become more common due to the lack of adequate mechanisms to protect and monitor marginalized areas, where there is a high level of poverty.

In these areas, extortionist groups can easily operate since the few banking opportunities for this sector of the population are forced to move in the informal economy.

Five fall in Guanajuato capital

Last Wednesday in Guanajuato capital, five Colombians dedicated to the collection of the ‘drop by drop’ loan system, were arrested and placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry.

They were reported to 911 by various merchants who indicated that they were being threatened by collecting borrowed money.

The detainees were identified as Estefany, Rubén, Humberto, Carlos and a 16-year-old minor, all Colombians without documents for their legal residence in the country and who carried different amounts of money that they did not prove their origin.

Also in San Miguel de Allende

Something similar happened in the Infonavit neighborhood in the municipality of San Miguel de Allende, where two Colombians were arrested when they aggressively tried to involve local residents in their drop-by-drop loans.

The neighbors denounced that Yrly and Eduard David, upon not being able to get them to accept loans, became violent, and acted violently against the citizens.

Neighbors reported them to 911 and a patrol from the Municipal Police responded to the call and arrested the attackers.

In León there would be 15 extortion cells

A group of Colombians operate in León distributing cards in which they offer their credits. They tour the colonies on motorcycles and hook their victims.

They take advantage of the needs of merchants, housewives and workers to whom they offer small daily payments, hence the term ‘drop by drop’.

Unofficially, it is said that there are at least 15 groups of Colombians, who act independently and have sectorized the city.

Those from the eastern zone also have to cover Silao; they live in the El Dorado area, it is also said that the network is controlled from Colombia.

The money they collect is deposited and sent to that country, from where the entire operation moves.

Also through cell phone

The National Commission for the Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) also warns of the danger of these loans when they are contracted through cell phone applications.

Through these applications, access is given to personal data such as identification, addresses, contacts and photographs.

All of this information is used by lenders to scare or even hurt people or their families until they get paid.

With information from Correo Newspaper