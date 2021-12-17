Killer drones, international summit in Geneva to avoid new wars

The UN is mobilized and in an international summit organized a Geneva tries in vain for an agreement on killer drones. Technology is advancing too fast, to such an extent that what looked like science fiction until yesterday could soon become reality. THE drones new generation – reads the Republic – will soon be able to obey human thinking, without the need for commands or displays, to then perform homicidal missions independently. And even further: invisible rays able to condition the mind. Realities that materialize in the discussions of governments and international organizations. Without being able to stop the advance of the killing machines. A committee of the UN met on Monday a Geneva to try to define a global treaty on robot warriors.

By now – continues Repubblica – any military system is designed to do without man: the new generation of planes, ships, tanks was born with the predisposition to be unmanned. Also in Europe: the Tempest fighter designed by Great Britain, Italy and Sweden it will be able to fly with or without a pilot, synchronizing in action with a squadron of combat drones. The problem is setting a limit on artificial intelligence. According to the UN, last spring in Libya a Turkish remote-controlled plane conducted a raid choosing the target and deciding when to kill. Similar devices of Chinese, Russian, but also Western production are available in arsenals all over the planet.

