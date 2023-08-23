Ministry of Defense: air defense systems stopped the attack of three drones on Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel that in the early morning of August 23, drones shot down air defense systems over Moscow and the Moscow region. The information was confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the head of the city, one of them was shot down in the Mozhaisk district of the Moscow region.

The second UAV hit a building under construction in the City. Emergency services went to the scene Sergei Sobyanin Mayor of Moscow

Later, Sobyanin clarified that the third drone, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, was shot down in the Khimki region.

There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

City emergency services are inspecting the area in the City perimeter for the effects of the strike. Several windows were smashed in two adjacent five-story buildings Sergei Sobyanin Mayor of Moscow

According to RIA News citing a source in emergency services, the wreckage of a drone shot down at night damaged a private house in Khimki, partially collapsed the roof and knocked out windows, and also damaged the wall of a non-residential building with shops. They said there were no dead or injured.

Earlier it became known that cotton was heard in the Moscow City area in the capital, after which smoke rose near the buildings. Prior to this, the “Carpet” plan was introduced at all airports in Moscow. The air harbors of the capital did not receive and did not release aircraft.

Statement of the Ministry of Defense

The Russian Defense Ministry said that on August 23, an attempt by drones to attack the capital was suppressed by air defense means at night.

The air defense forces prevented another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on the city of Moscow Ministry of Defense of Russia

The department clarified that two drones were destroyed over the territory of the Mozhaisk and Khimki districts of the Moscow region.

The third drone was suppressed by means of electronic warfare, it lost control and collided with the building of the Moscow City complex under construction. The Ministry of Defense confirmed the absence of victims.

Drones damaged windows in buildings

TelegramThe Mash channel published a video from drone crash sites in the capital and the region. It is reported that the embankment of the Moskva River near Moscow City was blocked. In the building under construction, the glazing in the area of ​​10-15 floors was damaged, at least five window frames were damaged.

The channel clarifies that the drone hit the One tower skyscraper under construction, the total area of ​​destruction was 100 square meters. There are no drone fragments inside the building, they fell down.

It is also noted that the blast knocked out windows in a residential high-rise building near the Speransky Children’s City Clinical Hospital on Antonov-Ovseenko Street in the center of Moscow.

UAV fragment in Khimki near Moscow damaged the wall of the building near the shipping warehouses “Krepezh” and Ozon in the Starbeevo microdistrict.

Drone attacks on Moscow continue

On August 22, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported on two strike drones shot down by air defense forces in the area of ​​Krasnogorsk and Chastsov.

The Russian Defense Ministry subsequently spoke about the suppression of Kyiv’s attempt to carry out terrorist attacks by drones in the Bryansk and Moscow regions. As a result of the suppressed terrorist attacks, no one was injured, the department stressed.

On August 21, Sobyanin also reported a drone shot down over the capital. Another UAV was destroyed in the Moscow region – in the Ruza district. The device was suppressed by means of electronic warfare and fell near the village of Pokrovskoye.

On August 20, the mayor of Moscow announced the prevention of an attack using a drone that was heading towards the capital. In addition, the governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit told about the suppression of an attempt to attack the railway station in Kursk.

On August 18, fragments of a drone hit by air defense systems fell in the Expocentre area on Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment, the pavilion collapsed in an area of ​​about 30 square meters.

Another attack on Moscow took place on 11 August. Then the air defense system eliminated the drone in the sky over the capital, and the wreckage of the device fell in the area of ​​Karamyshevskaya embankment. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.

On August 10, two drones were destroyed by air defense in the sky over the Maloyaroslavets district of the Kaluga region and in the area of ​​the Central Ring Road over the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region

On July 30, a Ukrainian drone hit the Moscow City tower again, there were no casualties. Prior to this, an attack on Moscow using UAVs took place on the morning of July 24