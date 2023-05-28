Operational headquarters: drones tried to approach the territory of the Ilsky refinery in the Kuban

Several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) tried to get closer to the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery (refinery) in the Krasnodar region. This is stated in Telegram– channel of the operational headquarters of the region.

As the specialists of the Operational Headquarters specified, all the drones were neutralized, the infrastructure of the plant was not damaged. “According to the Unified Duty Dispatching Service (EDDS), at about 02:00 from Saturday to Sunday, an attempt was made to approach the territory of the Ilsky Oil Refinery by several unidentified drones. All of them were neutralized,” the department stressed.

Krasnodar on the night of May 26 was attacked by drones. An air defense system (air defense) worked over the city, but at least one drone exploded, crashing into an office building on Morskaya Street. Later, a video of a drone flight appeared on the network.