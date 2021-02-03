After asking in mid-January that cease ” without delay “ the use of drones by the police, the National Commission for Informatics and Freedoms (CNIL) is not convinced by the provisions provided for by the proposed “global security” law to regulate their use. These “Still do not allow (…) to lead to a sufficiently protective legal framework for the rights of individuals”, judge the gendarme of personal data, who gave an opinion on the text to the Senate Law Committee on Wednesday. The commission believes “Essential to further limit the purposes for which these devices can be used”. A use she would like to see “Reserved for the fight against offenses of a high degree of seriousness”. It also advocates a “Prior experimentation” with “A rigorous and independent evaluation” to protect oneself from “The temptation of” technological solutionism “”. J. H.