Kryuchkov called civilian objects in the Crimean Dzhankoy the target of Ukrainian UAVs with shrapnel

On the night of March 21, air defense systems worked in the city of Dzhankoy in the north of Crimea – there is destruction, one person was injured. The incident was reported on Telegram by the head of the region Sergey Aksenov.

The wreckage of drones was found on two streets. One of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was destroyed over the Dzhankoy technical school and dived between the academic building and the hostel. The rest of the destroyed drones were shot down over residential areas.

Aksenov said that the consequences of the arrivals are currently being assessed, and after the necessary procedures have been carried out, decisions will be made on compensation to the victims. Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Crimea Igor Mikhailichenko immediately left for the scene.

They wanted to take revenge on the Crimeans

According to Igor Ivin, the head of the administration of Dzhankoy, as a result of the arrival of drones, a private house on Yuzhnaya Street was damaged, and a grocery store caught fire in the city center.

According to the head of administration, a 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a shrapnel wound. Nothing threatens his life and health, he is hospitalized.

The purpose of all UAVs shot down in Dzhankoy were civilian objects. Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of the republic, announced this on his Telegram channel.

One was shot down over the Dzhankoy technical school and fell between the academic building and the hostel. There are no military installations nearby. The rest are shot down over residential areas. In addition to explosives, each contained shrapnel – they wanted to take revenge on the Crimeans for their choice Oleg Kryuchkov Advisor to the Head of Crimea

Kryuchkov also called Internet memes that were decorated with Ukrainian drones a special cynicism. Stickers with images, referred to online as Yao Ming Face and Trollface, were glued to the bodies of the UAV. The official published their photo in his Telegram channel. In addition, he showed pictures of drone blades, the inscriptions on which seemed to him very curious.

This is the propeller blade of the drone that attacked the Dzhankoy technical school. Interesting abbreviation: USA. Company warehouses in New Jersey and California. Comments I think are redundant Oleg Kryuchkov Advisor to the Head of Crimea

In the meantime, information began to appear in the Ukrainian media that the explosion in Dzhankoy damaged the railway and, allegedly, train traffic was disrupted because of this. Kryuchkov refuted this information, calling it “clown fantasies”, and noted that all the compositions follow the schedule.

Continuous operation of air defense

In March, Sergei Aksyonov said that the drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) could reach the Crimea, but they were shot down. According to him, part of the drones in the sea are shot down by electronic warfare (EW), part – by air defense systems (AD). The launch points of the vehicles are known to the Russian military.

“Yes, there may be flights by individual drones, Western-made ammunition is regularly delivered to Ukraine, as colleagues say, I will speak here from the words of the military about what they see how to counteract this situation,” the head of Crimea said, stressing that nothing threatens the peninsula and it is ready for any challenges.

On March 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian military had prevented a massive UAF drone attack on Crimea. According to the agency, six Ukrainian drones were shot down by air defense systems on the peninsula, and four more were disabled by electronic warfare equipment.

A day earlier, on February 28, drone attacks took place in five regions of Russia in a day. They were reported in Adygea, Belgorod and the Bryansk region, as well as in Tuapse in the Krasnodar Territory and in the Moscow region.