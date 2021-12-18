The “Dron” light shows returned during the Dubai Shopping Festival, in its second edition, to “Bluewaters” and “The Beach” in exchange for “JBR” this week, accompanied by the famous song “Ya Salam, Dubai” by artists Rashid Al Majed and Red One. Thousands of people gathered to watch the story of the enchanting review of the UAE’s past, present and future, using augmented reality technologies. The drone show, which is the longest in the Middle East and one of the most important events that cannot be missed this season, can be watched at 7:00 and 9:30 pm daily, accompanied by a spectacular light show over Ain Dubai.



