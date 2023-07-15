Home page politics

The Ukrainian counter-offensive is progressing. Kiev reports destruction of Russian equipment. Meanwhile, Moscow is attacking Ukrainian cities with drones. The news ticker.

KIew – Not only Russia, but also Ukraine is increasingly using so-called kamikaze drones, especially as part of their counter-offensive. The commander of the Ukrainian land forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyj, published new footage in the short message service Telegram, in which the destruction of two Russian tanks can be seen.

The colonel-general wrote that the Ukrainian “Asgard unit” of the 120th reconnaissance battalion, together with the 3rd mechanized brigade, disabled Russian T-80 and T-90 tanks. “Good work, glory to the fighters,” Syrskyj praised the destruction of the tanks.

The Ukrainian General Staff released new figures on Russian casualties since the beginning of the war of aggression. According to this, the Ukrainian military claims to have “eliminated” around 237,180 Russian soldiers so far. In addition, 4,102 tanks, 8,019 armored personnel carriers and 4,463 artillery systems were destroyed. According to General Staff figures, the Ukrainian army has so far destroyed 315 Russian planes, 310 helicopters, 3,807 drones and 1,273 cruise missiles. The figures cannot be independently verified.

According to the General Staff report, the Ukrainian army has carried out 13 airstrikes against Russian troop concentration areas over the past day. In the direction of the town of Lyman, Russian soldiers carried out “unsuccessful offensive actions” and shelled more than 15 settlements. About 15 settlements were also shelled in the Bakhmut direction, with the Ukrainian army fending off Russian attacks. In Cherson and Zaporizhia, the troops of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin would concentrate on preventing advances by Ukrainian soldiers.

Russian attacks against Ukraine: Vladimir Putin’s soldiers used kamikaze drones

Meanwhile, Russia continues to target Ukrainian cities with drone strikes. The general staff reported that there had been attacks last night with 17 Iranian Shahed drones and one missile from the S300 air defense system. However, the Ukrainian air defense was able to shoot down 16 of the drones. The danger of new drone and missile attacks against Ukraine is still high. Most recently, the city of Kryvyi Rih in the south of the country reported heavy attacks by Russia. (bb)