Ryazan Region Governor Malkov Announces Destruction of UAV with Air Defense Forces

The Governor of the Ryazan region Pavel Malkov in his Telegram-channel reported that air defense systems shot down unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the skies over the region.

“The Air Defense Forces of the Ministry of Defense conducted combat operations against UAVs over the territory of the Ryazan region,” he wrote.

According to the head of the region, there are no casualties.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the destruction of a drone as it approached the capital. It was also reported that attempts to attack the Tula, Bryansk, Voronezh and Lipetsk regions with a UAV had been thwarted.