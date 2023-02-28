Drones over Russian cities: aircraft also shot down near Moscow. Putin: “Kiev uses terrorist methods”

Several Russian cities today have been reached by drones, arriving up to 100 kilometers from Moscow. This was stated by the Russian authorities, after the closure of the airspace around St. Petersburg for an hour, due to an unidentified flying object.

According to the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobjev, one of the drones fell near the village of Gubastovo, with the aim of hitting “civilian infrastructure”. The crash site, just over 100 kilometers from the capital, is a hundred meters from a gas compressor station owned by Gazprom. According to Vorobjev, no damage was reported.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the downing of two Ukrainian drones in the Krasnodar region and in the republic of Adygea, an enclave of the Krasnodar Territory on the border with Ukraine. Again, according to the ministry, the objective of the “Kiev regime” would have been civilian infrastructure. Another aircraft was shot down in the Briansk region, while in the Krasnodar region a drone was spotted in the area of ​​a Rosneft refinery, where a fire broke out last night.

“The Kiev regime uses terrorist methods and Russia is well aware of this,” Vladimir Putin said today. “Over the past year, the number of such crimes has increased, it is obvious that this is connected with the attempts of the Kiev regime to use terrorist methods, we are well aware of this, they have been using them for a long time in Donbass,” the Russian president stressed , spoke at the council of the FSB, the Security Service of the Russian Federation. Putin also noted that the West “aspires to revive the cells of extremists and terrorists on the territory of the Russian Federation”.