Drones over Moscow, hit a skyscraper. Vnukovo airport closed and then reopened

New attack on Moscow. Several drones were shot down as they tried to head towards the Russian capital, as happened last Sunday.

“One hit the same skyscraper as last time,” the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, adding that no injuries were reported. According to the Russian authorities, two unmanned aircraft were shot down by the air defense forces over the Odintsovo and Narofominsk areas, while a third was disabled and then crashed into one of the city’s skyscrapers. Following the raid, Moscow’s Vnukovo airport was temporarily closed and then reopened.

This is the fifth attack against Moscow since last May, when two drones, attributed to Ukraine, reached the Kremlin. “Little by little, war is returning to the territory of Russia, to its symbolic centers and military bases. This is an inevitable, natural and absolutely right process,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his speech last Sunday.

In the past few hours, the Russian military also said it had repulsed a Ukrainian attack with three marine drones on its patrol boats in the Black Sea. “The three enemy marine drones were destroyed” by fire from Russian ships, the ministry said. Defense in a statement, adding that the patrol boats were attacked last night 340 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol, the port of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in annexed Crimea.