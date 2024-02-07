Home page politics

In the war against Russia, Ukraine is increasingly relying on drones. The story of Serhij Kupin shows how flying objects can help. © IMAGO/Ashley Chan

Footage shows the rescue of an injured Ukrainian soldier with the help of a drone. Why flying objects can be decisive in war:

Kiev – Ukraine's border guards have published unusual images on Telegram: In a video, soldiers can be seen using a drone to bring hot tea with a note to a wounded man. The message is said to have read “Drink, friend, and follow the drone” on the note, she writes Kyiv Post. .

This adds up to the aerial photos from the Ukraine warwhich otherwise mainly causes destruction in the two years of ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine show, also material of hope.

After being injured in battle: Drone shows Ukrainians a way to safety

The soldier received help from the reconnaissance officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). The fighter reportedly suffered injuries from a Russian drone attack during a battle in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine. Due to the proximity to the border and his leg injury, the man's freedom of movement was severely restricted. It was said that there were around 100 meters between the Ukrainian soldier and the enemy.

According to the Telegram posting, the soldier suspected that an approaching drone was the Russian army and a new attack. Instead, the flying object brought tea and the saving message, the reported Kyiv Post. The wounded man He then followed the drone to his Ukrainian comradeswho took him to a hospital. The border guard is currently being treated there, it was said on Monday (February 5th).

The rescue operation shows that drones can provide support not only during military maneuvers. They also help provide wounded soldiers with essential supplies such as food and medicine. This information was also confirmed by a Ukrainian intelligence officer Kyiv Post.

Ukraine recognizes potential: new drone forces in training

Ukraine has recognized the potential of drones. announced at the beginning of February President Volodymyr Zelensky, a new military branch “unmanned systems” has been created. According to the German Press Agency (dpa) he has already signed the relevant decree. The new drone forces are “not a question of the future, but rather something that should lead to a very concrete result in the near future,” Zelensky explained. Drones have proven effective in combat on the ground, in the air and at sea.

“Thanks to drones, Ukraine has really changed the security situation in the Black Sea,” Zelensky said. The use of so-called sea drones – unmanned boats with high explosive loads – has also pushed the Russian Black Sea Fleet off both the southern Ukrainian coast and partly from the area around the Crimean peninsula. Drones have also been widely used in battles along the front lines to inflict heavy casualties on the Russian military.

Advantages of drones in the Ukrainian war: inexpensive production and help with reconnaissance

Both Russia and Ukraine have… Drones have been used so far in the course of the war. In land warfare, the Ukrainian military relies on small drones for both reconnaissance and attacks on targeted targets. These unmanned aircraft can be manufactured inexpensively if necessary.

In the future, larger drones will also be mass-produced in the country. Russia, on the other hand, initially used so-called kamikaze drones made in Iran to attack Ukraine's civil infrastructure and has now switched to smaller aircraft for use on the fronts. (bg/dpa)