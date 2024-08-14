Drones out of control alert, Alpine rescue forced to delay interventions

The alarm goes off drones in the mountainsthe fashion is now so widespread that in holiday resorts there are waves of flying objects in the skies that move without rules, this is however causing many inconveniencesin particular with regard to the air rescueforced to delay interventions due to these “crazy” drones. The latest case – reports Il Messaggero – concerns a injured woman on the Dolomitesthe helicopter that lands to rescue her. An intervention without particular problems for the firefighters, except when the time came to take off: own a drone was hovering above the bladesoperated by a confused person among the hundreds of tourists who crowded the Sorapis lake area on Monday.

Unable to trace her, the rescuers and the injured woman they had to wait that the remote-controlled aircraft moved away. An episode – continues Il Messaggero – that made the governor furious of Veneto Luca Zaia: “AND extremely serious and unacceptableThe mountain is not an open-air amusement park, it must be approached with more respect and knowledge. The rules on recreational flying, if necessary, should be revised”. Fortunately, the incident had no consequences. The tourist only had a trauma to her foot, “but what if it had been an emergency operation? Juggling pirouettes can be lethala drone of only two or three hundred grams that impacts with the blades has disastrous consequences for the crew“, says Fabio Bristotof the National Directorate of Alpine Rescue.