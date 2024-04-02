Voenkor Sladkov: The UAV that attacked Tatarstan was camouflaged near the oil refinery

The kamikaze drone that attacked Tatarstan could have been disguised in a “sleeping state” near the oil refinery in the city of Nizhnekamsk, suggested military correspondent Alexander Sladkov. It could be activated by a remotely directed signal.

Like another journalist, Dmitry Smirnov, who noted that the border with Ukraine is more than 1,000 kilometers away, and Kazakhstan – 500, Sladkov pointed out the large distance between the city and the republic.

“This is a previously planned strike. A kamikaze copter with a combat charge was camouflaged within range, not far from the refinery. Received the signal, took off and hit. The duty time is 12 days, the signal is sent remotely, even from space. This thing is not new,” said the military correspondent.

Photo: Sofiia Gatilova / Reuters

According to him, a similar remote method of attack was used during the Great Patriotic War, in particular, when Nazi soldiers left minefields controlled from Hamburg before surrendering at Stalingrad in 1943.

Ukrainian DRGs leave behind such loaded UAVs when entering Russia. The blow is delayed. Our special services sometimes manage to prevent such raids. This is a very difficult job Alexander Sladkovwar correspondent

The attack could have been carried out by a Ukrainian UJ-22 Airborne UAV

According to the Mash Telegram channel, an aircraft-type UJ-22 Airborne unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by the Ukrainian company Ukrjet could have attacked the refinery in Tatarstan. “There are at least 20 kilograms of explosives on board, the wingspan is 4.6 meters, the flight range is up to 800 kilometers,” the publication says.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been operating drones of this model since 2020.

According to military expert Alexei Leonkov, the territory of the enterprises was attacked by aircraft-type drones, which look like a light aircraft and have good aerodynamic qualities.

The expert drew attention to the fact that the drone caught on video in the Alabuga special economic zone was planning, suggesting that its target could be the production site of the Nizhnekamsk oil refinery, but it fell earlier. According to the specialist, the electronic warfare (EW) complex worked on it, depriving it of communication with the operator.

Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

“Now I am already noticing a trend that such drones are made with the intention that if communication is interrupted, then its ammunition is cocked, that is, the explosives it is carrying. When they fell before, we could study their debris, now they fall and explode – this is such a feature,” the expert shared.

Leonkov noted that anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) cannot work on a drone if it appears close to urban areas, since fragments will fly to the ground. In such cases, they are targeted with electronic warfare systems.

Ukraine attacked Tatarstan for the first time since the beginning of the Northern Military District

On the morning of April 2, drones attacked the territory of Tatarstan for the first time since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO). Three drones hit the territory of enterprises in Elabuga and Nizhnekamsk. One attacked a factory, two more fell on a polytechnic college dormitory.

As a result of the attack on the dormitory, 12 people were injured, all of them were Alabuga Polytech students.