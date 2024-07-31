Dubai Police General Command revealed that the drones seen by the public in various areas of the emirate are part of Dubai Police’s efforts to enhance rapid response to emergency reports, as part of its advanced “Drone Box” system, which aims to enhance security and safety by quickly reaching accident sites and providing the command and control center with information and data that will support reducing traffic and criminal response time.

The Director of the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police, Brigadier Turki bin Faris, said that Dubai Police is a global pioneer in establishing and launching the first smart and advanced system in the field of drones, to support police and security operations, noting that the “Drone Box” system is equipped with several smart platforms in various areas of the emirate, from which drones are launched when reports are received by the command and control center, which reduces the waiting time for the reporter in the event of serious accidents and emergencies.

He pointed out that the system supports many security and police operations, including participation in field operations of security and traffic patrols present in the streets and areas of the Emirate of Dubai, rescue operations, especially in external areas, crisis and disaster management, proactive detection of risks, monitoring traffic movement, and providing the command and control center with data and information.

He explained that the drones that the public sees in various areas of the emirate are part of the security police operations that contribute to enhancing security and safety, and help police officers serve the community according to the best practices and standards, ensuring the privacy of the community and sustaining the sense of security that characterizes the Emirate of Dubai, which is considered one of the safest cities in the world.