Amid real fears that the conflict could expand into a regional war, the importance of drones and their prominent role in achieving military objectives is increasing, which may change the prevailing concepts and principles of combat.

Hezbollah and Israel use this type of weapon to achieve various goals, ranging from reconnaissance and surveillance, to strikes and assassinations.

With the great technical development and the use of artificial intelligence in directing drones, they have become “the most dangerous weapon on the battlefield,” according to what experts concerned with military affairs told the “Sky News Arabia” website, who considered that drones “are turning into a source of terror, even for the most powerful armies in the world.”

What is the size of Hezbollah’s drone arsenal?

“We are living in a booming era of drones,” said retired Brigadier General Hisham Jaber, head of the Middle East Center for Studies and Public Relations. “Hezbollah possesses a diverse arsenal of these technological weapons, and there is no doubt that Iran plays a pivotal role in developing its capabilities, as it is a pioneer in this field on the regional and global levels.”

Jaber added to Sky News Arabia: “Hezbollah has tens of thousands of drones, and the evidence is what happened on Wednesday, as dozens of drones were launched at the same time at targets inside the Golan Heights, reaching Tiberias.”

He continued: “When Hezbollah launches dozens of drones daily, this means that it has tens of thousands of drones.”

He added: “We are witnessing a drone war between Israel and Hezbollah. The drones that Israel uses are intended to carry out assassinations, but the issue of military superiority is different from assassinations.”

Jaber said: “There are many types of drones that differ in type, range and cost. There are drones that cost up to $10,000, while others cost tens of millions.”

He added: “Hezbollah certainly does not possess expensive drones, but rather possesses a model of all the drones that Iran and the Houthis possess.”

Jaber explained: “Hezbollah is following a strategy of gradually revealing its capabilities in the field of drones and air defense, which raises questions about what capabilities it is hiding, as Israel is making intensive efforts to reveal its capabilities in the field of drones.”

He concluded: “According to our information, if a comprehensive war breaks out, Hezbollah can hold out for more than a year inside the tunnels and with drones.”

In the same context, former Lebanese parliament member Mustafa Alloush said: “What is clear is that Hezbollah’s drones will cause great harm to Israel if large numbers of them are launched at the same time, because some of them will bypass defenses of various types, and the various missiles will have a similar effect in the event of an open war.”

Alloush continued to Sky News Arabia: “This means that Israel will be in a big mess that may push it to preempt matters by striking Hezbollah’s warehouses, knowing that the party has preempted this matter by distributing its capabilities and arsenal to avoid targeting them decisively.”

He added: “In the event of an open war, we will enter a destructive spiral in which Lebanon will pay the greatest price in terms of human and material losses.” However, “the balance of terror may push both parties not to cross the red lines that governed the Blue Line between Lebanon and the occupied territories, but the possibility of things escalating remains possible.”