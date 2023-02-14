In Italy, but not only (similar tests are active in the USA and France), significantly reduce costs and delivery times of life-saving goods, such as blood, medicines and organs, between collection centers and processing centers and/ or hospitals, represents a strategic choice, especially in those areas with high traffic density which affects delivery times, and consequently the integrity and immediate use of highly perishable goods. A joint study by the ‘Nello Carrara’ Institute of Applied Physics of the National Research Council of Florence (Cnr-Ifac), the ASL Toscana Nord Ovest, the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna of Pisa, in collaboration with ABzero, a spin off of the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna, demonstrated the biological integrity of blood samples, transported in a ‘smart-capsule’ via a drone. The results of the experiments have been published in the journal ‘Drones’.

“Among the various realities that are trying their hand at solving this need, the spin off of the Sant’Anna ABzero High School, incubated at the Navacchio (Pi) Technological Pole, has created an intelligent container designed specifically for this type of transport. Specifically, the sensorized capsule, designed to contain blood and blood components, in full compliance with the UN3373 regulations and the 2002/98/EC directives, was developed so as to be able to monitor the conditions of the materials in real time, detecting their temperature, ‘, pH and haemolysis, and by activating alert and response procedures in case of need”, explains Angela Pirri of the Ifac Cnr.

“The study demonstrated that the development of a capsule equipped with artificial intelligence (AI), transportable with a drone, is able to preserve the thermal conditions of the biological materials transported, in all flight conditions (different altitudes, speeds, accelerations /decelerations), while the chemical tests confirmed the integrity of the samples before and after the drone transport operations”, explains Angela Pirri, Cnr-Ifac. “The overall performance of the system was validated during eight different flight missions, each lasting approximately 13 minutes, and covering a total flight distance of 105 km for a total of 39 flight hours”.

The actual quality control of the goods affected by the flight involved the creators of the device, Giuseppe Tortora (ABzero, Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna) and Andrea Cannas (ABzero) together with Angela Pirri, Fabrizio Niglio and Paola Comite (Tuscany Northwest Local Health Authority) , and consisted of a series of laboratory and field tests, which validated the effectiveness of the modality.