As part of cross-border cooperation, the EU member state Lithuania made it possible to deliver 15 drones – to Belarus, of all places, where the police have been brutally attacking the opposition since August after the manipulation in the presidential election. As a spokeswoman for the EU Commission confirmed to Tagesspiegel on Wednesday, the drones were delivered as part of a cross-border surveillance program in the event of natural disasters.

For facial recognition – and thus for use against demonstrators – the devices are not suitable, the commission spokeswoman said. The purchase of the drones was made possible by an EU program to promote cross-border cooperation between Lithuania, Latvia and Belarus.

The drones have not yet been used and, according to the EU Commission, are also subject to strict rules with regard to their use. Apparently, people in Brussels are nevertheless aware of how sensitive the delivery to Belarus is. Before the EU decided on sanctions against 40 Belarusian officials last Friday, the community had to be accused of remaining inactive in the face of election rigging and the crackdown on protests.

A Lithuanian diplomat told the online newspaper “EUobserver”, which had initially reported on the delivery, that Vilnius had already paid the subsidy for the purchase of the drones to the Belarusian authorities in early May – months before the protests began.

The material was delivered in August

The material was then obtained by the authorities in Belarus, the diplomat said. According to the EU Commission, the delivery was made by a drone manufacturer in August.

According to the online newspaper, members of the opposition in Belarus fear that the surveillance drones could be used to arrest and detain individual demonstrators. It cannot be prevented that the devices are used to break up protest rallies, according to the ranks of the opposition.

Röttgen: Also put Lukashenko on the sanctions list

The Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko, against whom the protests are primarily directed, is not on the EU’s sanctions list. After the opposition leader Swetlana Tichanowskaja appeared in the Bundestag on Wednesday, the CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen spoke out in favor of imposing sanctions on Lukashenko himself. Lukashenko now rejects any dialogue, he said as a justification.

The heads of state and government of the EU refrained from sanctioning Lukashenko because they hope that the ruler will agree to mediation by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).