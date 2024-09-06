Drones | Fear of “field drones” arose in the United States

Drones|Politicians in the US fear that Chinese drones could be manipulated to launch an attack.

Part US politicians fear that Chinese “field drones” will create a new kind of security risk.

A group of Republican members of the House of Representatives petitioned the authorities about drones used in agriculture. Airplanes are used to spray, for example, pesticides among crops.

According to the letter seen by the news agency Reuters, the politicians fear that the liquid-spraying drones could be “manipulated to carry out an attack in the United States”.

They think it is wrong that Chinese equipment is used in initial production.

Politicians the letter mentions the industry giant DJI, which dominates the global drone market. According to the letter, its drones could collect really accurate information about the state of US agriculture.

Republicans Elise Stefanik prompted the authorities to immediately start an investigation into the risks. Stefanik is a hard-line opponent of Chinese drones, as it was under his leadership that a bill to ban DJI drones in the United States was brought to Congress in the summer.

Stefanik commented earlier on his websitethat Congress must do everything possible to prevent “communist China’s monopoly control of the drone market.”

Federal authorities have already been banned from using Chinese drones. The military gave up DJI equipment in 2017.

A drone at work in a corn field in Texcoco, Mexico.

DJI and the Chinese embassy did not comment on the latest letter to Reuters.

According to the news agency, DJI has previously communicated that it respects privacy laws and gives the buyer full freedom to control the data collected by the device.

DJI’s according to your own report its 300,000 agricultural drones are already in use worldwide.

In Finland, the Defense Forces shelved DJI’s equipment last year.