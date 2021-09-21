The drones received the possibility of target designation from the “infantry”, now soldiers on the ground will be able to directly transmit the coordinates of targets to the operators of the attack UAVs. For this, the intelligence, control and communications complex (KRUS) “Strelets” is used.

As told in the Russian Ministry of Defense, the innovation will be especially relevant for the defeat of suddenly appeared or well-camouflaged enemy targets on the front line. Such interaction with manned bombers has been repeatedly tested in Syria.

Technologies for transferring target designation to several types of drones have already been tested during the active phase of the recently completed strategic maneuvers Zapad-2021. The new system works as follows: a military reconnaissance officer or a motorized rifleman who detects an enemy target determines its coordinates using a target designation device. Through KRUS “Strelets” they are transmitted in real time to the command post and to the drone operator. At the latter, a mark appears on the display. Then he will be able to automatically or manually build a UAV approach to it.

“Before an attack, reconnaissance reveals important targets that need to be destroyed first. But combat often reveals enemy reinforcements or, for example, well-camouflaged defenses that can stop an attack and turn the tide of an operation. To prevent this from happening, they must be quickly destroyed. In this case, the fighters with the KRUS “Strelets” will be able to quickly report the coordinates of the target, and the drones – to deliver an accurate strike that will decide the outcome of the battle, ”explained military expert Viktor Murakhovsky.

