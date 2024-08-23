In Zaporizhia Oblast, drones destroyed Starlink transmitters and Ukrainian Armed Forces infantry

Drone operators of the 58th Army of the Dnepr group of forces destroyed two Starlink system transmitters in the Zaporizhia region, reports RIA Novosti.

In addition, the drones hit the infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to the FPV drone operator with the call sign Viking, they were hiding in dugouts and trenches.

Earlier, Izvestia reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces began to use drones less actively in the Kursk region due to failures in the Starlink communications system. The satellite communications system stopped functioning in the country, as a result of which Ukrainian units are experiencing problems launching drones and cannot create a large group in the Russian region.