In the port city of Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula, drones hit a fuel depot, burning four gasoline tanks that caused a massive fire. The kyiv government has not claimed responsibility for this attack as part of its counteroffensive.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported the incident through his Telegram channel, where he shared photos and videos of the fire.

“According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by the impact of a drone,” Razvozhayev said on his social network.

After the hours of the initial announcement, the Sevastopol authorities confirmed that it was an attack commanded by three “enemy” drones. One of them was shot down from the airspace of the peninsula, while two managed to hit the city’s fuel depot.

“The situation is under the control of our firefighters and all operational services,” Mikhail Razvozhayev stated in his Telegram post. So far no injuries have been reported from the fire, according to statements by the governor.

This photo released by the Sevastopol Government on April 29, 2023 shows firefighters looking at a burning fuel depot in Sevastopol after a drone strike on a fuel depot in Crimea overnight. © AFP / Government of Sevastopol

kyiv, for its part, has not claimed responsibility for the attack on the most important city on the Crimean peninsula. However, to Through a statement on Twitter, the Ukrainian Intelligence department ruled on the fire in Sevastopol and described the incident as “a punishment from God.”

“It is God’s punishment, in particular for the civilians killed in Uman, including five children. This punishment will be lasting,” underlines the statement of a fragment of the statements by the representative of the Ukrainian Intelligence department, Andriy Yusov.

In addition, Yusov warns Crimean residents that they should avoid being “near military installations and installations that supply the aggressor’s army.”

#ГУРінформує⁰⁰💥 Вибухи в Севастополі ― кара божа за Умань!

⁰☝️ Вибух на ворож_й нафтобаз_, який пролунав 29 квітня поблизу Козачої Бухти в окупованому Севас топол_, знищив понад 10 reservuar_v з нафтопородуктами загальною ємністю 40 тисяч тонн. 🔗 https://t.co/6U3GE08qZg pic.twitter.com/drvyOTeq1E — Defense intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) April 29, 2023



This peninsular territory has been under constant airstrikes since the war in Ukraine began and the two nations have had disputes over Crimea since the territory was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

Ukrainian President Volodimír Zelensky declared in an interview yesterday that his country would seek to regain control of Crimea during the counteroffensive that the Ukrainian army is preparing.

Ukrainian counteroffensive

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov declared this Friday that kyiv is fine-tuning details to conclude preparations for what would be a counter-offensive military campaign against the Russian armed forces.

Although he did not give exact dates for the counteroffensive actions, the official was optimistic about the campaign and said that his country is ready to carry it out. “Globally speaking, we are prepared in a high percentage,” Reznikov said.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare to fire on the front line near Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine, Donetsk region, Friday, April 28, 2023. © AP / Libkos

This military campaign, planned by the Zelensky government, has the objective of recovering Ukrainian cities under the control of the Russian army such as Donetsk and Luhansk. The counteroffensive would take place thanks to the military support that the country has received from the nations that make up NATO.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg declared last week that Ukraine would have already received most of the weapons promised by its allies, so the counteroffensive campaign could start soon.

With Reuters and AP