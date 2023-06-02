Drones attacked the Kursk, Smolensk and Kaluga regions, no one was injured

Over the past night and Friday morning, June 2, drones attacked three Russian regions – Smolensk, Kursk and Kaluga regions, as a result of the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) no one was injured.

In the Smolensk region, drones attacked two objects of the fuel and energy complex

As the governor of the Russian region Vasily Anokhin clarified, the facilities of the fuel and energy complex are located in the village of Peresna and in the village of Divasy. Critical damage and fires were avoided.

Previously, the gas and oil refinery stations were hit by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). At the first facility, an administrative building was damaged, fragments of a drone and a meter and a half meter funnel were found at the explosion site, and a fire extinguishing tank was damaged at the second facility.

Drones attacked Kursk at night

The air defense system (air defense) worked in the city, damage was recorded in the entrance of a multi-storey building and in several other private houses, said the governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit. A video of the moment an air defense system destroyed a drone near the city also appeared on the network.

According to local residents, at least three explosions sounded in the city, followed by a bright flash. Previously, a total of eight unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over Kursk.

Unidentified object fell and exploded near Kaluga

The explosion was heard by residents of the Kirovsky district of the Kaluga region. The device, as specified by the governor Vladislav Shapsha, fell and exploded in the forest. Economic facilities and residential buildings were not damaged.

Previously, drones attacked the Bryansk region

Most of the drones fell near the village of Kurshanovichi in the Klimovsky district. One part of them was shot down, the other was planted with the help of electronic warfare (EW). No harm done.

In the border regions of Russia – in the Crimea, Sevastopol, Krasnodar Territory, as well as the Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions – a medium-level response regime is in effect.