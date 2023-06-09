Drones attacked Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh on June 9, there are victims

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked three Russian regions on June 9th. Air defense systems (air defense) shot down drones in Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh.

In Belgorod, a drone fell on the roof of an office building

The fall of a drone on an office building in Belgorod was reported by the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov. It is known that the drone caught fire, but the detonation of the explosive device did not occur. The resulting fire was quickly extinguished.

The building did not receive significant damage, glass fragments touched two cars. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.

In Kursk, a drone fell near the oil depot

The UAV crashed on the territory of the tank farm of the oil depot. The drone did not cause any damage or destruction at the facility; security officers are working at the scene.

Later, the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dropped an explosive device on the border village of Tetkino. Windows were shattered as a result of the incident. How exactly the device was reset, the head of the region did not specify.

Related materials:

A drone with explosives crashed into a residential building in the center of Voronezh

On the morning of June 9, it became known that a drone with explosives, shot down by air defense, crashed into a residential building on Belinsky Street. There was an explosion, as a result of which three people were injured by shrapnel. Ten apartments were damaged, and a load-bearing wall was destroyed on the second floor of the house.

The Governor of the Voronezh Region Alexander Gusev instructed to introduce an emergency situation (ES) on a regional scale, and assistance will be provided to residents of damaged apartments.

Drone attacks on Russian regions have increased in recent months

On June 8, a drone attacked an infrastructure communication facility in the village of Staroselye, Belgorod Region, and a day earlier, drones dropped 18 explosive devices in the Shebekinsky District. In the village of Suzemka, Bryansk region, a UAV drone attacked a transformer plant, and in the eastern part of Crimea, a Ukrainian drone was jammed and planted by means of electronic warfare (EW).

The city of Shebekino, Belgorod Region, was subjected to the most massive shelling. The Armed Forces of Ukraine regularly strike at residential buildings and the industrial zone, people were taken out of the border area. Also, saboteurs tried to enter the region several times – in an attempt to attack Shebekino on June 1, 70 people and five tanks were involved. According to the head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on that day, 850 units of various ammunition were fired in the Shebekinsky district.

On October 19, 2022, in eight regions of Russia — on the territory of Crimea, Sevastopol, Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov regions — a medium level of response was introduced. This implies, in particular, strengthening the protection of public order and an increased level of security at energy facilities.