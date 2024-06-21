Governor Bogomaz: air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian Armed Forces drones over the region

Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the territory of the Bryansk region. About it reported Governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz on Telegram.

He said that air defense systems shot down two aircraft-type drones over the Surazhsky district. According to Bogomaz, no one was injured as a result of the attack, and no damage was recorded. Now employees of operational and emergency services are working at the scene, the head of the region added.

Earlier, a Ukrainian drone flew into an apartment in a high-rise building in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The incident occurred in the village of Gorlovka. None of the residents were injured.