Today drones are useful in different activities such as delivery service, agriculture, construction, surveying, events, among others, in several states of the country.

This technological equipment has also become an outstanding tool for both air and land security, according to experts from the Mexican company Seguritech.

“There are already several states in Mexico where drones have been integrated into national security strategies, used for control, surveillance and support tasks in emergency work such as rescuing people or accessing difficult areas by land,” he explained. Ariel Picker, CEO of Seguritech Privada.

The technological characteristics and scope make these unmanned aerial vehicles the ideal complements for supervision tasks in areas where the development of illegal activities is constant, since these devices have the ability to not be detected by criminals, for which they have been implemented. for security strategies in states such as Hidalgo, Querétaro, Sonora and Edomex.

Drones, highly sophisticated equipment capable of withstanding extreme weather conditions, thanks to its technological development and constant advances, as well as useful for exploring risk areas that are sometimes inaccessible for emergency or police forces.

Another advantage that Seguritech Privada highlights thanks to the implementation of security drones is that they improve action times and response to complaints, as well as monitoring of operations, since they are great allies to be able to keep emergency areas under surveillance until arrival. from the authorities.

According to Seguritech experts in handling this equipment, a drone can fly up to seven kilometers in one minute, so the delay in responding to citizen complaints or emergencies is reduced by up to 70 percent.

And that is why, due to technological development in these unmanned aircraft, the trend in different countries is for them to become the first presence in an emergency report to provide a quick response.

“Technological development has opened the door to a completely new world full of innovations, which, if used in favor of nations, will have tangible benefits both economically and socially,” said Ariel Picker, CEO of Seguritech Privada. .

For Seguritech, it is important to promote this technological development in large cities, but also in small ones where this type of technology provides support to citizens and is the best ally for authorities in a more technological future.