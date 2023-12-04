The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas has developed “new and more sophisticated tactics” to confront the Israeli Army once the ceasefire ends, the Institute for the Study of War said on Sunday. Its fighters are making greater use of anti-tank munitions and explosive drones. With the idea of ​​”more sophisticated tactics” in the debate, experts interviewed by France 24 agree that Hamas has adapted its combat methods since the beginning of the conflict.

The nature of the fighting between Israel and Hamas changed with the entry of Israeli tanks into the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, December 3. This part of the Palestinian enclave not only presents additional challenges for the Israeli Army. Hamas also appears to have adapted its military approach.

The Palestinian group “has resorted to increasingly sophisticated tactics since the end (Friday, December 1) of the lull in fighting,” assures the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US military think tank that publishes daily updates on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Penetrating explosive charges and drones

According to this organization, Hamas would use many more penetrating explosive charges. Weapons almost absent from the battlefield in the northern Gaza Strip. The ISW does not specify what type of explosive it is.

In fact, these weapons designate “explosive projectiles of which today there are three types,” says Alexandre Vautravers. The former “detonate and project fragments of steel projectiles in all directions and usually have a lethal effect in a radius of 10 to 40 meters,” explains the expert.

But the EFPs the Institute is referring to likely fall into one of the other two categories, which are anti-tank weapons. What they have in common is that they have shaped charges capable of “piercing very thick armor or fortifications,” says Vautravers.

The oldest ones cannot compete with the Israeli Trophy defense systemdeveloped in the late 2000s to protect tanks against these munitions “by intercepting the projectiles before they reach their targets,” says Omri Brinner, analyst and specialist in Middle East geopolitics at the Verona International Security Study Team ( ITSS), an international collective of experts on international security issues.

The most recent, on the other hand, are “artillery projectiles launched at hypersonic speeds capable of piercing armor, without being able to be intercepted by Trophy or similar systems,” specifies Alexandre Vautravers. But there is no indication that Hamas has used these types of more advanced munitions against Israel. The EFPs available to Hamas are manufactured in Gaza itself, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

In addition to anti-tank weapons, Islamist fighters have also “launched explosive drones against Israeli forces in the northern Gaza Strip (since December 1),” adds the Institute for the Study of War. Hamas has used this type of explosives for a long time, but until now it was mainly training videos or testimonies that did not specify whether these drones were effective or not, says Veronika Poniscjakova, a specialist in the military aspects of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict at the University from Portsmouth, in the United Kingdom.

Fewer guerrillas, more intense combats?

It would, therefore, be a Hamas equipped with more modern weapons and ammunition that would try to oppose the advance of Israeli forces in the south of the Gaza Strip since the end of the ceasefire. A transformation that would reflect a deeper change in strategy. “In the North, Hamas essentially sought to slow down the Israeli operation to have time to withdraw and organize defenses. A strategy that did not require the use of all its offensive capabilities. The use of more advanced weapons “could indicate that the pro-Palestinian militias will be more determined to confront the Israeli Army,” summarizes ISW.

Experts interviewed by France 24 believe it is probably a little early to conclude that Hamas’ tactics are sophisticated. “The examples cited are for the moment isolated incidents that do not yet allow for generalizations,” moderates Omri Brenner. Nothing attests, for example, to “the effectiveness of the recent kamikaze drone shots cited by the Institute for the Study of War,” stresses Veronika Poniscjakova.

But they all share a conviction: these combatants will adapt or have already adapted their ‘modus operandi’ to the new situation. “In the North, Hamas had adopted urban guerrilla techniques, avoiding major direct confrontations in favor of harassment tactics. In the South, Hamas will probably return to its traditional organization in battalions and brigades to offer fiercer resistance,” estimates Ahron Bregman, political scientist and specialist in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict at King’s College London.

First of all out of necessity. “Hamas fighters who were in the north of the Gaza Strip could withdraw to the south. From now on they will have no way out,” says Veronika Poniscjakova.

Then, because Hamas can count on the advantage of the terrain south of the enclave. In any case, more than in the north. “Here are the main strongholds of the organization and where he has stored his best weapons,” says Omri Brinner. “Israelis are also less familiar with the southern Gaza Strip, and with more civilians clustered there, the military may be tempted to reduce its firepower. Hamas may win by trying to exploit it,” adds Ahron Bregman.

Time, ally of Hamas

There is also the symbolic weight of certain cities like Khan Younis. “Yahya Sinouar and Mohammed Deïf (the two main Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip) are from Khan Younis and Hamas enjoys very strong popular support there, so the organization should put up particularly fierce resistance there,” anticipates Ahron Bregman.

In other words, “the fighting will become increasingly intense and the Israeli advance will probably be slower,” summarizes Omri Brinner. Therefore, the use of kamikaze drones could intensify. Like Israeli airstrikes, these explosive devices would be used to attack the Israeli Army “before direct confrontations,” explains Veronika Poniscjakova.

For her, Hamas’s main ally is time. “The longer they manage to prolong the fighting, the greater the risk of Palestinian civilian losses, which will harm Israel on the international stage,” she says.

Hamas doesn’t even need to achieve big victories, warns Ahron Bregman. Since Israel has set its goal the total destruction of the Palestinian movement, “it is enough for Hamas to be able to say ‘we are still here’ at the end of the fighting to be able to declare itself victorious.”