In Yakutia, a pilot project will be launched on the use of drones in monitoring forest fires. The head of the republic, Aisen Nikolaev, gave the corresponding instruction at a meeting of the commission for the prevention and elimination of emergency situations and ensuring fire safety (ES and OPB) on August 2.

According to the regional government, now patrolling the forests is carried out with the help of manned aircraft, but this is often impossible due to low cloud cover. As a result, extinguishing efficiency is reduced.

The head of Yakutia called the use of drones a way out of the situation. In the future, such a decision will also have a positive impact on the budget, because the cost of attracting aircraft will decrease. YakutiaMedia.

“An experiment on drones is planned to be launched with BAS LLC, created by the state transport leasing company and the National Technology Initiative Foundation. With the support of the regional government, the company is already implementing a pilot project in Yakutia to develop and determine the most effective scenarios for the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS),” the authorities said in a statement.

The most difficult situation with fires is now developing in the Ust-Maisky region of Yakutia. As of August 2, there are 30 forest fires in the region on a total area of ​​136 thousand hectares. On August 1, the An-26 “Cyclone” sounding plane flew there, on August 2 – two more sounders.

In total, 103 fires with a total area of ​​198.53 hectares were recorded in the republic in the second half of the day. Outbreaks operate in 16 districts. 1,208 people are involved in the extinguishing, 663 of them work in the Ust-Maisky region. 43 vehicles were also involved.