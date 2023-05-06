Analyst Baker said the Kremlin could have been attacked by Ukrainian UJ-22 Airborne drones

Expert Dean Baker from the UNSW Canberra Study Group in a conversation with an Australian ABC News named drones that could attack the Kremlin.

He suggested that a Ukrainian UJ-22 Airborne drone could have been used for the attack, as it is capable of covering long distances. “Moscow is about 600 km from the border, so this is definitely feasible,” Baker said.

The UJ-22 Airborne drone was developed by the Ukrainian company UKRJET. As the analyst noted, such drones are usually used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and artillery adjustments, and not for strike missions. However, despite the fact that the drone itself is not very fast, it can be modified. In the basic configuration, it is capable of carrying up to four 82-mm mortar mines or four RPG-7 grenades. In addition, the device is easily accessible, it can be ordered via the Internet.

On the night of May 3, Ukraine made an attempt with the help of two drones to strike at the residence of the President of Russia in the Kremlin. On the website of the head of state, the attack was called a terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin, who was not in Moscow at that moment. Kyiv denies allegations of involvement.