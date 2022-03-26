Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The use of drones in agriculture has fully proven its effectiveness in the field and hence the notable interest that has been aroused among producers to incorporate this modern technology into their production units, said Rodolfo Corona Caltenco.

Interviewed in the framework of the conference on the effectiveness of drones in agriculture held on the second day of activities of Expoceres 2022the manager of Dronland pointed out that in a few years this technology has managed to surprise all the benefits it provides to men in the field.

He pointed out that the innovations in this field are surprising, since in the last year a new more technical drone model has just come out, with an application capacity of 12 hectares per hour, which makes it a totally effective tool for producers.

“The truth is that in recent years, or rather this last year, it has been quite impressive because a new model emerged that allows for 12 hectares per hour, and since the plots here in Sinaloa are approximately 10 hectares, then a farmer Its use is now more viable, since an hour is not long enough to fumigate a 10-hectare plot.

Obviously we know that there are larger plots, but there we can already use more than one drone. 2 to 3 drones in one morning can do 100 to 150 hectares, which is already compared to what an airplane could do,” he stressed.

He considered that the acquisition of these modern technologies is within the reach of a farmer, considering the benefits that he will obtain.

The investment required to acquire a drone of this nature is approximately 600,000 pesos, which can be recovered considering that the application cost per hectare with a plane fluctuates between 350 and 400 pesos per hectare, so that in a short period recovers the investment, considering that savings are also obtained due to greater efficiency of the products used.

Drone applications are precise

It revealed that an application with a drone is totally precise and efficient, which contrasts with the strong product losses that occur with the use of airplanes, independent of the contamination that sometimes occurs due to drift damage.