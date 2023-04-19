A drone with unmarked explosives fell in a forest belt in the Tula region

The drone crashed in a forest belt in the Shchekino district of the Tula region. This is reported on website committee of the Russian region on security.

They clarified that the drone did not have any identification marks and departmental affiliation. Emergency services are working at the crash site of the drone, nothing threatens the population and civilian infrastructure.

As reported by Mash in Telegram-channel, the drone was stuffed with explosives. According to him, the drone was heading towards the Pervomaiskaya CHPP, which is part of the manufacturer of nitrogen fertilizers and petrochemical products Shchekinazot.

According to preliminary data, the drone was planted with the help of electronic warfare (EW). No harm done.

The distance from the border with Ukraine to the Shchekino district of the Tula region is about 400 kilometers.

In March, Ukraine tried to attack the Tula region using the Strizh drone. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the navigation of the Ukrainian drone was disabled by the electronic warfare system, in connection with which it fell in the Kireevsk region, losing orientation.