SHOT: APU drone with explosives crashed into the fence of the Belgorod airport

The drone crashed into the fence of the international airport in Belgorod. About an unsuccessful attempt to attack a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reports Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to him, an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into the fence of an international airport in the Russian region bordering Ukraine – it blew up the fence, and when the drone fell, the explosive device detonated. No harm done.

Related materials:

The airport, to which the drone was heading, is not working due to the flight restriction regime introduced by the Federal Air Transport Agency in the border regions of Russia. The airport is located 35 kilometers from Ukraine. Due to a failed drone attack, the fence and signaling cable were damaged there. Currently, specialists are working at the scene, who are examining the wreckage of the drone and the explosion site.

Earlier, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced the cancellation of the Victory Parade in Belgorod, explaining that the measure was needed in order “not to provoke the enemy with a large accumulation of equipment and military personnel in the center of Belgorod.” A similar decision was made in the Kursk region. The Kremlin, reacting to such measures, said that decisions to cancel the parade are the prerogative of the governors.

On October 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a medium level of response in eight regions, including the Belgorod region. This implies, in particular, strengthening the protection of public order and an increased level of security at energy facilities.