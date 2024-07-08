Home page politics

Cheap to build and available in bulk: the weapon of the future is the drone. And soon they will no longer be supplied by big players like Boeing, but by start-ups.

Kiev – “If Ukraine has taught us anything, it is that we need to move faster,” James Hockenhull told an audience of military and industrial managers – the Financial Times (FT) reports that the commander of the British Strategic Command is putting the pedal to the metal: the coming war will be determined by drones, and the Western countries are looking for solutions to the problems that will arise. Vladimir Putin is pointing the way for the arms industry to transform, and start-ups are showing how to win the race against time.

Looking to the future: drone combat as a “revolution in military affairs”

“For governments, the end result could be the holy grail of defence planners: a true revolution in the military,” writes the Financial Times. Palmer Luckey is a gamer through and through. He gives the impression of a smart professional teenager – Bloomberg has photographed the business boss as if he were a pizza delivery man: flip-flops, loose-fitting jeans, blue Hawaiian shirt – a billionaire IT tinkerer with a confident casual look. Luckey previously ran a company for virtual reality glasses. With his young company Anduril Industries in Costa Mesa, Southern California, he relies on drones in the water and in the air – high-tech military applications through and through.

“Instead of developing a perfect product, which can take many years, it is important to quickly build products that can be tested, modified and tested again. Speed ​​is critical.”

The company is only six years old, and its job openings list includes around 100 entries across the United States. BloombergIn the photo, Luckey leans casually against a black object that is as big as himself: a stubby-winged black rocket that sits on a four-legged, short tripod. It could be the pride of a hobby model maker. According to the US magazine Flight Global However, the start-up Anduril Industries has introduced the world’s first reusable weapon, the “Roadrunner”: an autonomous, ground-based interceptor that can destroy unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), cruise missiles and some conventional aircraft.

Instead of a tank hall or aircraft hangar: Ukrainian soldiers prepare drones for battle in a basement in the Kharkiv region. These miniature drones will determine the next war. © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

Drone development: Start-ups are outperforming the arms industry

Microsoft operating systems and Apple computers were born in a garage – the Terminator of a future war scenario will probably also have its origins there – as the FT suggests: “In a secret brick workshop on the outskirts of a frontline town in eastern Ukraine, soldiers Bohdan and Vlad are hard at work making killer drones. The small factory has a 3D printer that can produce the components that turn the technology developed for fun or aerial photography into a deadly weapon,” the magazine writes about the beginnings of the drone war in Ukraine in early 2022.

Today, this workshop is “just a cog in one of Ukraine’s most important industries,” says the Financial TimesIn March, three US students from the start-up Theseus in California produced a flying wing drone, including the airframe and the hinges for the control surfaces, in five hours using 3D printing and assembled it within two hours, according to the Aviation Week reported. Inexpensive, simple, highly efficient. This new battlefield technology from small companies undermines the hierarchy of the global arms industry, speculates the FT and has this confirmed by Micael Johansson.

Drones in Ukraine: Cheap, quickly available in thousands and decisive in war

Ukraine shows that “time to market and more agile development are important,” she quotes the managing director of the Swedish Saab Group. “Instead of developing a perfect product, which can take many years, it is important to quickly build products that can be tested, modified and tested again. Speed ​​is crucial,” he says. The German army, for example, seems to be lagging behind, as the reservist magazine loyal last September, he regretfully stated: “Given the current dynamic, it will probably be many years before the Bundeswehr has the masses of battlefield drones that the new war requires,” writes author Björn Müller.

In 2018, a model of the German-French reconnaissance drone “Male rpas” (European Medium Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft System, or “Eurodrone” for short) was on display for the first time at the International Aviation Exhibition in Berlin. The pros and cons were discussed for a total of six years, and drones could finally be delivered to the troops in 2028 – all while Russia and Ukraine are fighting each other every day with tanks from the Cold War and drones from the hardware store: cheap, quickly available in thousands and absolutely decisive in war.

“Task Force Drone”: Bundeswehr now wants to decide and act faster

For the Bundeswehr, the FT what has been discussed there since about 2017 – at that time the Bundeswehr had published its thesis paper “Land War of the Future”, as loyal reported – the significance of drone use under international law: “The debate about armed drones is strongly influenced by the practice of targeted killings, which is illegal under international law or at least highly controversial. It can be assumed that drone technology has at least facilitated such operations by the USA and other states,” wrote Anja Dahlmann for the Foundation Science and Politics.

In the meantime, the Bundeswehr has changed its mind, as the German press agency reported: A project group of the Ministry of Defense, the Drone Task Force, recommends that the Bundeswehr make widespread use of commercially available small drones in the troops. “The use of small and micro drones should be made possible in the Bundeswehr in the future,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense. dpa in Berlin.

Drones in the British Army: In future, modifications will be carried out in parallel with service

Contrary to the previous school of thought about “gold-plated solutions”, experts warn against in-house developments and stockpiling large quantities that could then become outdated in use because small and micro drones are subject to rapid development cycles. This forces the solution to be that production must be quick and the software must be able to be updated quickly – after all, the development of drones and jammers is taking place in parallel.

As the former British government announced in February, it wants to be more innovative than before and “spiralize” its procurement – the British armed forces want to implement drone technology in all branches of the armed forces before it is ready for series production and to develop it further within the military service. This “could also mean that we bear more risks in our force structure for a while because we may not have everything we expected,” said James Hockenhull, according to the Financial Times.

The end of the big players: In the USA, students are driving drone development

This makes the Californian Palmer Lucky a war profiteer: The FT According to reports, the US Department of Defense has bought “hundreds” of its Altius 600M combat drones and sent them to the front line in Ukraine. Together with General Atomics, the company was selected by the US Air Force to build drone prototypes for the future. The innovative company is said to have outdone big players such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

The current discussion, into which Palmer Luckey has burst with his development, actually goes beyond the question of the stock of weapons and is fueling the expansion of just-in-time or on-demand production of ammunition. The website of Anduril Industries suggests that the housing components of the newly developed killer drone “Roadrunner”, for example, are manufactured using 3D printing. In the future, the production of weapons could perhaps even be moved parallel to the front – in mobile production facilities with 3D printers on trucks.

Palmer Luckey tells the magazine Flight Global in any case, his conviction that, for example, the concept of his “Roadrunner” will fill a currently empty niche in military air defense – the “Roadrunner”, as he says, is “a platform that is capable of countering numerically dense threats from the air, that is cost-effective and can be easily produced in large quantities.”