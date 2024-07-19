ANDThe drone that crashed into a building in Tel Aviv on Friday, killing one man and injuring eight others, is of Iranian manufacture and was launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen, confirmed Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari in a video statement.

According to the criteria of

“Based on preliminary investigation and indicators on the ground, it is clear that (the drone) was a Sammad 3,” which the army estimates had departed from Yemen for Tel Aviv.

The Sammad 3, Hagari explained, is an Iranian-made drone that has been modified to extend its flight range. “Iran supports, finances and arms its proxies in the region, in Gaza, Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), Lebanon, Syria and Yemen,” the spokesman said.

A residential building in Central Tel Aviv was struck by an Iranian UAV launched from Yemen, leading to at least one civilian casualty and many injured. We will continue operating to better protect Israelis against terrorism on all fronts. pic.twitter.com/SqGdcDRVT7 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 19, 2024

Since Israel launched its offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 39,000 Palestinians, The country has been the target of dozens of drones originating in Yemen, although most have been intercepted by the US military or the Israeli armed forces themselves, Hagari said.

The human error that allowed the attack

On this occasionYemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility for launching a ballistic missile and four drones against Tel Avivone of which ended up hitting the Israeli capital due to “human error,” the Army announced on Friday.

The military’s initial investigation suggests that the drone was indeed detected by air defense systems, but it was decided not to intercept it as it was not classified as a hostile target.

Israel will “settle accounts” with those who harm it or “perpetrate terrorism” against the country, the official said. Defense Minister Yoav Gallantin a statement on social media.

בהערכת מצב שקיימתי הבוקר עם הרמטכ״ל וראש מטה חיל האוויר, עמדתי על ח יזוק כלל מערכי ההגנה האווירית ועל הפעולות המבצעיות והמודיעיניות שיבוצעו לאור המתקפה. כפי שהוכחײ נסה לפגוע במדינת ישראל או ישלח טרור כנגדה, באופן חד… pic.twitter.com/v7ODC7DgiT — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) July 19, 2024

Following the incident, the Minister of Defence met with the Chief of Staff and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, to whom he insisted on “the reinforcement of all air defence systems and the operational and intelligence operations that will be carried out following the attack.”

For his part, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi conducted an initial assessment of what happened with army officers and ordered a thorough technological intelligence investigation.

The drone attack occurred at 3:12 a.m. local time in central Tel Aviv, just a few meters from the American consulate, and killed a 50-year-old man and injured eight other people, according to the latest figures released by the Army.

The victim is Yevgeny Ferder, an Israeli of Belarusian origin who moved to the country two years ago following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Police inspect damage at the site of an explosion possibly caused by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 19, 2024. Photo:EFE Share

Does the attack increase the risk of an escalation in the Middle East?

Friday’s attack is the Houthis’ most far-reaching action against Israel since they began attacking ships linked to the country in the Red Sea.as well as the southern city of Eilat, since November 19, although none have resulted in deaths or caused serious damage.

In recent months, the Houthis have claimed responsibility for attacks on the port of Haifa and the Mediterranean, some in conjunction with the pro-Iranian militia amalgam of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which has also joined actions against Israel “in solidarity” with the Hamas-led Palestinian militias waging war in Gaza, as Hezbollah did.

For its part, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas congratulated the Houthis for the success of their attack against “the heart of Tel Aviv, the centre of the Zionist entity and source of its pride, making the city unsafe.” In fact, its mayor, Ron Huldai, raised the state of emergency.

The attack took place a few blocks from the United States consulate in that country. Photo:Taken from video. Share

“The attack marks a new phase in the resistance’s activities,” Hamas said, calling for “unity in this battle of honour and dignity against the fascist occupying entity,” referring to Israel.

In addition to the war in the Gaza Strip, which has been going on for more than nine months and has left almost 39,000 Palestinians dead, the hottest front for Israel at the moment is the border with Lebanon, which is experiencing its biggest exchange of fire since 2006, mainly with Hezbollah.

The intense exchange of fire on that border has claimed the lives of some 540 people, most of them on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of Hezbollah, which has confirmed some 340 casualties, in addition to a hundred civilians.

The Lebanese group claimed seven attacks against Israel on Friday, including two rocket volleys for the first time against the Israeli towns of Abirim and Neve Ziv, in response to Israeli airstrikes last night in southern Lebanon, which killed two of its fighters, Ali Maatuk – commander of the elite Radwan force, according to Israel – and Mohamed Mustafa.

Israel confirmed detecting more than 65 projectiles from Lebanon, causing no damage, to which it responded with air and artillery strikes.

The intense exchange of fire on that border has claimed the lives of some 540 people, most of them on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of Hezbollah, which has confirmed some 340 casualties, in addition to a hundred civilians. In Israel, 30 people have died, 12 of them civilians.