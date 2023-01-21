With videoA striking moment at Southampton – Aston Villa, this Saturday afternoon. The match was temporarily halted just before half-time because a drone flew over St. Mary’s Stadium.

In the 41st minute, Aston Villa prepared to take a free kick at 0-0 against Southampton, but referee Michael Salisbury suddenly told the players to go inside. A drone flew into the stadium and the game was stopped for safety reasons.





Finally, the drone disappeared again and the game resumed. Sky Sports reporter Joe Shread could see the humor in it: ,,This is probably the most interesting moment of the first half. We have not experienced many highlights in terms of quality."

It is still unknown who owned the drone.

The drone. © REUTERS



