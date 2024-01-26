Drone Strikes | Fortum cooperated with the oligarch Novatek, now we are confused

Fortum tells HS that it has little information about the cooperation of its Russian company with Novatek, which is co-owned by oligarch Gennadi Timchenko.

25.1. 12:04 p.m | Updated 8:20

Fortum's the subsidiary in Russia made a trade agreement with the Novatek company right under the war of aggression launched by Russia in 2022, according to HS's report.

The Novatek terminal on the shore of the Gulf of Finland near St. Petersburg was attacked by drones over the weekend. Ukraine is suspected as the culprit. The motive for the attack has been estimated to be that fuel has been delivered from the terminal to Russian forces in Ukraine.

Fortum's Russian subsidiary PAO Fortum signed a letter of intent with Novatek in 2021 at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. According to the agreement, Fortum was supposed to deliver the wind electricity it produced in Russia to Novatek, which, along with Gazprom, is a producer of Russian LNG.

Both the terminal's background company Novatek and its other main owner Gennady Timchenko had been on the US sanctions list for years when the agreement was being negotiated.

Rescuers put out a fire caused by a drone strike at the Ust-Luga terminal in Russia on Sunday, January 21.

Agreement is not mentioned in the financial statements of Fortum's Finnish parent company. Only one of the 2021 interim reports has a brief mention of the letter of intent.

In Russia, the Novatek contract was widely reported, and Fortum's Russian subsidiary reported on it on its website.

Fortum's director of communications For Mark Autio the thing is foreign.

“I have never heard of this myself. Of course, our comments about the Russian times are already quite well thought out and short, if you can say so. After all, we don't really have any connection to Russia anymore, and nothing can be dug up from there anymore [tietoa].”

Fortum's communications department later told HS that the cooperation would have remained in the letter of intent. That doesn't seem to be the case. Just over a month before the big attack, on January 12, 2022, Russia's Fortum announced having signed a final supply agreement with Novatek.

United States added oligarch Timchenko, who is part of Putin's inner circle, to his sanctions list already in 2014. He was only added to the EU's list after the major attack. Timchenko is a dual citizen of Finland and Russia.

Many Western companies, and especially financial companies, have avoided doing business with entities listed in the U.S., because at worst it can even lead to a forced listing of the partner.

Didn't Fortum perceive cooperation as a business risk?

“Gennadi Timchenko is not the actual owner of Novatek, and Novatek has not been subject to the sanctions imposed by the EU during the signing of the letter of intent,” writes Fortum's communications and marketing manager Maiju Daniel-Huhtaniska for HS.

How is it that Timchenko is not the “actual owner”?

“Gennadi Timchenko indirectly owns a minority of Novatek.”

Timchenko sat on Novatek's board until the start of the Russian war of aggression, but left immediately after.

In December 2021, the company reported that Timchenko owned 23.49 percent of the company. It is not completely clear how the ownership is organized. In the past, he has been reported to have owned Novatek through, for example, his Sibur and Volga Resources companies and companies registered in Cyprus.

Official, up-to-date ownership information is not available, because in 2022 Russia gave companies subject to sanctions or threatened with sanctions the opportunity to hide their ownership information. Novatek takes advantage of this opportunity.

Timchenko, who gave up Novatek's board membership, can currently be the company's largest individual owner.

In January 2023, the Russian RBC newsthat the other main owner, also trusted by Putin Leonid Mihelson had transferred 2.3 percent of his ownership to his daughter, after which Timchenko's share of the company would be greater than Mihelson's. Novatek did not comment on the matter to RBC.

Fortum seems to have had little knowledge of what kind of transactions the subsidiary made in Russia. It is also unclear what kind of cooperation the agreement concluded in 2022 ultimately led to.

“The agreement has not been the subject of decision-making in the parent company. The parent company also has no information about wind power supplies between PAO Fortum and Novatek,” Daniel-Huhtaniska writes in an email.

According to him, the parent company consistently instructed the Russian subsidiary to always operate in accordance with the sanctions regulations.

Fortum went to Russia in 2008 and invested a total of more than five billion euros there. The company was a major producer of heat and electricity in the Urals and Western Siberia.

Yle MOT delivery told in March 2022, that Fortum's Russian company had been in the middle of several official investigations and scandals. The company had, among other things, received a cartel verdict and used cover and table box companies to purchase consulting services, which had led to hundreds of thousands of euros in back taxes.

The cases were only rarely reported to the parent company in Finland, and there was, for example, no mention of them in the company's activity reports.

In addition, Fortum founded in 2017 to Russia for a joint venture with two local big businessmen who had obtained EU passports by bribing leading figures of the Austrian extreme right.

A war of aggression after the launch, Fortum announced that it had stopped all new investment projects in Russia. The company also stopped granting new financing to its Russian subsidiaries, and in May 2022, Fortum announced its withdrawal from Russia.

“Due to the circumstances, access to information related to Russian business operations became difficult and limited towards the end of 2022,” says Daniel-Huhtaniska.

In the spring of 2023, the Russian authorities took over Fortum's assets, and the parent company definitively lost control over its Russian operations. The Russians named Fortum again, and the company's name is now Forward Energo.

Fortum had to make a write-down of 1.7 billion euros for its Russian adventures.

Fortum made a strong effort to enter the Russian wind power market. In 2016, Fortum signed a preliminary agreement with the state-owned company Rusnano for the construction of a wind farm in Ulyanovsk. The agreement was signed by Fortum's Russian subsidiary CEO Aleksandr Chuvayev (right) and Anatoli Chubais, CEO of the state-owned Rusnano company. The Ulyanovsk wind farm started in 2018.

Enforcement network the natural gas producer around Novatek has been tightening recently.

The United States, itself a major LNG producer, added Novatek's Siberian Arctic LNG2 subsidiary to its sanctions list in December 2023. At the turn of the year, Novatek should have started deliveries of LNG produced by the subsidiary's new production facility around the world.

According to the news agency Reuters, Novatek had to warn its customers about the cancellation of promised deliveries, at least in China and Spain.

In January 2024, Novatek was also featured as the imprisoned opposition leader To Alexei Navalny support group in the reportwhich examines Vladimir Putin's daughter Maria Vorontsova wealth. Novatek offered Vorontsova's man a job To Yevgeny Nagornyi.

According to Meduza and Current Time, Nagornyi your money in 2018 about 760,000 rubles (about 7,900 euros) per month. However, he has been able to buy a luxury apartment near the Kremlin worth around 800 million rubles. According to HS data, Nagornyi worked at Novatek at least until 2021.

See also 60 years old | "We have lived for a long time what we laughed at at the beginning," says Toppo Koponen, who is leading the Pensioners' band. Vladimir Putin's daughter Maria Vorontsova and her husband Yevgeni Nagornyi were photographed at their friends' wedding in Salerno, Italy in October 2019.

Investments close to Putin's heart Novatek The agreement finalized with in 2022 concerned the supply of Fortum's wind power especially to one of Novatek's subsidiaries, Kryogas-Vysotski. Its lng terminal is located on the northern shore of the Gulf of Finland in Vysotski, formerly Uuraa. Opposite the facility on the south bank is the Ust-Luga terminal, which was the target of a drone attack. LNG facilities on the shores of the Baltic Sea have been personally important investments for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2019, Putin attended a ceremony where he gave permission for the Kryogas-Vysotsk plant to start up. “There is no doubt that the facility has a good future. The international lng market is growing rapidly. Russia is consistently increasing its gas liquefaction capacity to achieve a significant market share in this region,” Putin stated. Kryogas-Vysotski's goal was to export LNG to Northern Europe and the Baltic countries. Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia banned imports from Russia when Russia had started its major invasion of Ukraine. Finland's state-owned Gasum has continued importing from Russia, citing its contractual obligations. Gasum takes Russian LNG also to Sweden. In December 2023, the EU agreed on a gas market reform, which will allow member states to ban the import of Russian and Belarusian pipeline gas and LNG for safety reasons. Finnish government is going to deny import in 2025. LNG is produced in several production facilities in different parts of Russia. Big buyers are Spain, France, Holland and Belgium.

Read more: Gennady Timchenko's private army is allegedly fighting in Ukraine – What should Finland do?

Read more: Putin's vassal forged a billion-dollar fortune, and now his army is said to be fighting in Ukraine – the oligarch received an immeasurably valuable gift from Finland

Read more: Russia's new Arctic gas field ran into difficulties – the Chinese company withdrew from the project

Read more: According to Ukrainian media, Ukraine was behind the terminal attack in the Gulf of Finland – HS fact checker evaluates drone claims

Correction 26.1. 8:19 a.m.: The drone strike targeted the Laukaansuu liquid petroleum refinery and port, not the natural gas terminal, as stated earlier in the story.