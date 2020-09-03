The drone show rehearsal for the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II was captured on video. Post posted Telegram-channel “Pool No. 3”.

The rehearsal took place in St. Petersburg on September 2. The official premiere will take place on Thursday, September 3 at 21:00 Moscow time. The drones will line up in various victory symbols. So, at the rehearsal, they managed to shoot how drones with multi-colored illumination depict the Order of Victory, the number “75” inside the planet, as well as a dove of peace with an olive branch in its beak.

On September 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the All-Russian open lesson “To remember is to know”, called those who agree to rewriting the history of World War II as modern collaborators. According to the Russian leader, after the Second World War, a world order was created, which is still in effect today, but it seemed to someone that this order “can and should” be changed, and for this it is necessary to rewrite history.