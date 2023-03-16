Contact between Washington and Moscow, at the highest levels, after the shooting down of a US drone over the Black Sea following a collision with a Russian Su-27 jet. The parties remain in their respective positions as regards the dynamics of the episode: the United States condemns the behavior of the Moscow pilots, Russia denounces the American conduct and rejects all accusations. Today, the day after, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Read also

Austin has re-proposed the stars and stripes reconstruction: the two Russian jets released fuel to damage the MQ-9 drone, which “was conducting routine operations” in international airspace. One of the two fighters “hit our MQ-9 aircraft, causing the accident”. The Russian jet “has behaved dangerously, recklessly and unprofessionally”, Austin reiterated, adding that the United States “will continue to fly where international law permits”.

From Moscow, on the other hand, it is noted that the phone call – the second since the war began in Ukraine – took place “on US initiative”. No other communications have come from the Russian Defense Ministry. On the other hand, it was the Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov who spoke: the United States “are looking for any kind of provocation to intensify the confrontation”, he said, underlining that the space affected by the episode was declared by Moscow “limited to the use of any aircraft”. “This is bad, because they constantly claim to be a responsible power interested in strategic stability – Lavrov told Rossiya-24 TV – But words do not correspond to deeds”.