The governor of Sevastopol Razvozhaev reported a drone shot down in the north of the city

Sailors shot down a flying drone near Lyubimovka in the north of Sevastopol. This was announced by the governor of the city Mikhail Razvozhaev in his Telegram-channel.

10 minutes ago, our sailors shot down a UAV near Lyubimovka Mikhail Razvozhaev Governor of Sevastopol

Attacks on the Black Sea Fleet

On October 29, drones attacked ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. The Russian Defense Ministry considered that the strikes were carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The agency also accused the UK of being involved in the attack and called the incident a terrorist attack.

The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of military personnel of the Ukrainian 73rd Special Center for Maritime Operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists Igor Konashenkov Representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense Lieutenant General

Governor Razvozhaev called the UAV attack in the Sevastopol Bay the most massive since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine (SVO).

Tonight was undertaken the most massive in the history of [СВО] attack by UAVs and remotely controlled surface vehicles in the waters of the Sevastopol Bay Mikhail Razvozhaev Governor of Sevastopol

Expertise results

Specialists conducted an examination of navigation modules that were installed on marine unmanned vehicles. According to the results of the check, it is stated that they were launched from the coast in the Odessa region.

The coordinates of the movement of one of the marine drones indicate the starting point in the sea area of ​​​​the security zone of the “grain corridor” in the Black Sea Ministry of Defense of Russia

The department emphasized that the data obtained may indicate a preliminary launch of the device from aboard one of the civilian ships chartered by Kyiv or its Western allies to export agricultural products from the seaports of Ukraine.

Russia’s response

On October 31, Russia launched strikes on the energy infrastructure in Ukraine. In particular, the sounds of explosions were reported in the Kyiv and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko commented on the consequences of the attack on the capital of Ukraine. “As a result of attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, part of the capital has been de-energized. In some areas there is no water supply. All services are working,” he wrote.

The head of the regional military administration, Aleksey Kuleba, urged residents to stay in shelters. He added that in connection with the strikes in the region, power restrictions are being applied.

Later, urgent measures were introduced in Ukraine due to explosions, said Kirill Tymoshenko, deputy head of the office of President Vladimir Zelensky. “Important! Due to massive shelling of critical infrastructure, emergency power outages are introduced!” he wrote.

The politician said that air defense systems (air defense) were able to shoot down part of the missiles, but some of them hit the target. According to him, special services are working to eliminate the consequences of the strikes.

“That’s not all we could do”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a press conference following the trilateral talks in Sochi, said that Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory can partly be considered a response to terrorist attacks in Sevastopol by Kyiv.