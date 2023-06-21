Home page politics

Kyiv wants to expand the counterattack. In the south of the country, the offensive is going according to plan. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Reconstruction Conference in London: Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects new strengthening for Ukraine

: Kyiv announces new figures The processed information, in particular on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine warcome partly from the warring parties Russia or the Ukraine. Therefore, they cannot be independently verified.

Update from June 21, 7:30 a.m.: Two drones were intercepted while approaching military camps in the Moscow region, said the region’s governor, Andrei Vorobyov, according to the Reuters news agency.

“Debris was found, but no damage or casualties,” Vorobyov said. He added that the drones crashed near the village of Kalininets. Russian channels of the news app Telegram, including one with links to the security services, said at least one other drone had been intercepted near the village of Lukino.

Ukraine-News: Counter-offensive “is yet to come”

Update from June 21, 5:15 a.m.: Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar said on Tuesday evening that Russian troops were putting up heavy resistance and were mining areas. In the south, the offensive is going according to plan, she said. With no big, but confident steps, progress is made.

Most recently, Ukraine had gained territory and liberated several villages. Maljar said that some Ukrainian forces are also on the defensive, while the Russians are on the offensive. Maljar is also quoted in the Ukrainian media as follows: “The tasks assigned to the military are being carried out, so the gradual advance is taking place in all directions. But the main attack is yet to come.”

Ukraine News: Volodymyr Zelenskyj with video message

Update from June 20, 11:05 p.m.: Volodymyr Zelenskyj sees the reconstruction conference beginning in London on Wednesday as a new boost for Ukraine. “A rebuilt Ukraine, a transformed Ukraine, a stronger Ukraine is (…) a security guarantor, a protection against any form of Russian terror,” said Zelenskyj in his daily video message. At the meeting, which lasts until Thursday, states and large corporations want to announce aid for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian artillery from the 30th Brigade fires on a Russian position in the Donetsk region. (symbol photo) © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

The conference is not only about construction projects, but also about protecting Ukraine, said the President. He himself wants to present his philosophy of a Ukrainian transformation, and the “complete vision” is to be presented in the country itself at the end of the month. Selenskyj did not initially give any details. In the video message, he once again said that the Ukrainian fighters were actively taking action against the Russian occupiers. “Now our fighters are very actively destroying the enemy in the south and east and physically cleaning up Ukraine,” said Zelenskyy. “This will continue in the future.”

News about the Ukraine war: Russian losses – Kiev publishes new figures

Update from June 20, 8:53 a.m: The Ukrainian General Staff has published new figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. According to this, more than 1000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded within one day. The information could not be independently verified. It is the total number since the beginning of the Ukraine war; in brackets the losses within the past day:

Soldiers: 221,460 (+ 1010)

221,460 (+ 1010) Helicopter: 306 (+1)

306 (+1) tank : 3997 (+8)

: 3997 (+8) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7750 (+15)

7750 (+15) Artillery Systems: 3888 (+23)

3888 (+23) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 6645 (+32)

6645 (+32) Source: General Staff of Ukraine as of June 20, 2023.

Ulkraine-News: Russian shelling in the flooded area

According to Ukrainian sources, one helper was killed and eight others injured by Russian fire in the flooded area near the southern Ukrainian city of Cherson. At the time of the attack, the men were cleaning mud from the area where the water had already receded, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, told Telegram on Tuesday. The Kherson regional administration also reported one dead civilian after a shelling in a residential area. (with agency material)