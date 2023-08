Governor Gladkov reported a drone shot down near Belgorod

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down by the air defense systems (ADS) on approach to Belgorod. This was announced by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

“Our air defense system worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod region – an UAV was shot down on approach to the city,” he explained.